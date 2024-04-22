PM Dr. Terrance Drew Engages with Dubai TikTok Star Ayman Al Yaman During UAE Tour

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s 10-day tour of the United Arab Emirates included a special meeting with Dubai’s renowned TikTok sensation and entrepreneur, Ayman Al Yaman. In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Drew revealed his productive discussions with various investors and potential investors in Dubai, where he highlighted the vision of the Sustainable Island State Agenda and encouraged investment in St. Kitts and Nevis.During his meeting with Ayman Al Yaman, Prime Minister Drew delved into discussions regarding the orange economy and explored potential collaborations to promote sustainable development initiatives. The interaction also extended to Al Yaman’s popular TikTok platform, where he engaged Prime Minister Drew on his widely followed reel, providing a unique opportunity to reach a diverse audience and promote bilateral cooperation.The meeting with Ayman Al Yaman underscores Prime Minister Drew’s proactive approach to engaging with influencers and entrepreneurs to foster economic growth and innovation. As St. Kitts and Nevis continues to position itself as an attractive destination for investment and development, such collaborations with influential figures like Ayman Al Yaman hold the promise of mutual benefit and progress for both nations.