St. Kitts and Nevis Continues to Top CBI Index for 6th Straight Year: A Testament to Excellence in Citizenship by Investment

Caribbean Paradise Retains Its Global Leadership in CBI Programmes

In a resounding testament to its enduring excellence in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) arena, St. Kitts and Nevis has once again claimed the coveted top spot in the 2023 CBI Index. This remarkable achievement marks the sixth consecutive year that the nation has outshone its peers in the realm of CBI programmes.

The CBI Index, a comprehensive assessment tool, meticulously evaluates the performance and allure of CBI initiatives worldwide. It does so by scrutinizing an array of vital indicators and measures, categorically termed as ‘pillars,’ each chosen for its pertinence and comprehensive evaluative capabilities.

These pillars include:

Standard of Living Freedom of Movement Minimum Investment Outlay Mandatory Travel or Residence Citizenship Timeline Ease of Processing Due Diligence Family Considerations Certainty of Product

This amalgamation of benchmarking, statistical analysis, and comparative investigation renders the CBI Index the quintessential tool for investors seeking cross-jurisdictional opportunities to establish businesses, augment assets, and even find a new abode for their families in diverse markets.

Caribbean Dominance Persists

In the 2023 rankings, St. Kitts and Nevis emerged as the undisputed frontrunner, surpassing 11 other nations boasting active CBI programmes. Among the contenders were Antigua & Barbuda, Austria, Cambodia, Dominica, Egypt, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, Saint Lucia, Türkiye, and Vanuatu.

Notably, the Caribbean nations maintained a stranglehold on the top positions, with Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda securing the next four spots in the rankings. This underscores the Caribbean’s undisputed status as the global epicenter of highly desirable CBI programmes.

St. Kitts and Nevis: An Unassailable Leader

In the face of global industry-wide challenges, St. Kitts and Nevis demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence by clinching the first-place position with an impressive score of 86 percent. The nation excelled in almost all pillars, further solidifying its status as an industry pacesetter.

Remarkably, St. Kitts and Nevis garnered perfect scores in the pillars of Mandatory Travel or Residence, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, and Certainty of Product, attesting to its unwavering dedication to providing investors with a seamless and trustworthy CBI experience.

Dominica, securing the second spot with a commendable 83 percent, received top marks for Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, and Ease of Processing. Meanwhile, Grenada and Saint Lucia jointly held the third position, each boasting a commendable score of 80 percent. Antigua and Barbuda rounded off the top five with a highly respectable score of 73 percent.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Excellence

St. Kitts and Nevis’ sustained dominance in the CBI arena serves as a beacon of excellence, setting a formidable standard for other nations to aspire to. Its unwavering commitment to providing investors with a secure, efficient, and transparent path to citizenship is a testament to its status as a global leader in the field.

As the 2023 CBI Index unequivocally affirms, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be the premier destination for discerning investors seeking not only financial growth but also a new beginning in a country that exemplifies excellence in citizenship by investment.