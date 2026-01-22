SKN SCHOLARS SHINE ABROAD: WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HONOURS OUTSTANDING DECEMBER 2025 GRADUATES FROM SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Macomb/Moline, Illinois — Saint Kitts and Nevis is once again punching well above its weight on the global academic stage as Western Illinois University (WIU) celebrates four exceptional nationals who graduated during its December 2025 Commencement Exercises, earning top degrees and departmental honours.

The four graduates were part of a 15-member Caribbean cohort, reinforcing WIU’s reputation as a premier destination for Caribbean scholars and highlighting the Federation’s continued production of high-calibre, globally competitive graduates.

DISTINGUISHED GRADUATES FROM SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Beliesa McDonald-Natta of Basseterre earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA), adding to an already stellar academic record that includes a Bachelor of Science with First Class Honours from the University of the West Indies. Her academic journey reflects excellence, discipline, and leadership potential in business and management.

Juara Willet, also of Basseterre, earned an MBA with a specialization in Finance, marking her second degree from WIU. She previously completed a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance at the university, underscoring both her academic consistency and her mastery of the financial sciences.

Clerique Ward of Cayon graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Cybersecurity. His excellence earned him the prestigious title of Computer Science Department Scholar, placing him among the top students in a discipline critical to the modern digital economy.

Tionne Hanley of Lower Monkey Hill earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and was named Biochemistry Department Scholar, a recognition reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance and promise in scientific research.

CARIBBEAN EXCELLENCE RECOGNISED GLOBALLY

Speaking on the achievements of Caribbean students, Kristi Mindrup, President of Western Illinois University, praised their consistent academic excellence.

“Students from the Caribbean islands consistently rank among Western Illinois University’s highest academic achievers. Their dedication and accomplishments enrich our campus community and reflect the global impact of a WIU education,” Mindrup said, adding that the university is proud to serve as a “home away from home” for Caribbean scholars.

A PIPELINE OF GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY

WIU’s International Studies programme continues to play a pivotal role in supporting students from around the world, offering a structured, inclusive environment that promotes academic success, cultural exchange, and professional growth.

For Saint Kitts and Nevis, these achievements are more than personal milestones—they are national victories, reinforcing the value of education, international exposure, and strategic investment in human capital.

As these graduates prepare to enter leadership roles in business, finance, cybersecurity, and science, one message is clear:

the future of Saint Kitts and Nevis is not only bright—it is globally competitive.