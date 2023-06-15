SKN FINAL SQUAD LIST RELEASED FOR CONCACAF GOLD CUP PRELIMS

The final squad list for the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team for the Concacaf Gold Cup prelims has been released today by the SKNFA on the eve the Sugar Boyz crucial encounter versus Curacao. The team comprises:

(Goalkeepers)

Julani Archibald

Jamal Jeffers

Xander Parke

(Defenders)

Andre Burley

Raheem Hanley

Ezrick Nicholls

Malique Roberts

Gerard Williams

Jameel Ible

Dijhron Simmonds

(Midfielders )

Romaine Sawyers

Yohannes Mitchum

Mervin Lewis

Raheem Somersall

Tyquan Terrell

Ronaldo Belgrove

(Forwards)

Tiquanny Williams

Carlos Bertie

Rowan Liburd

Jacob Hazel

Omari Sterling-James

In new developments that will have some impact for St. Kitts and Nevis, Concacaf confirmed the expulsion of Nicaragua from the Gold Cup and that Trinidad and Tobago will replace them in Group A of the competition. Nicaragua was found to have used an ineligible player in several matches, thus leading to their expulsion. That means, should St. Kitts and Nevis qualify for the Gold Cup, they will face the USA, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago in Group A of the competition. For the Sugar Boyz to qualify for the Gold Cup, thy will need to defeat Curacao on Friday night and the winner of French Guiana and Dutch St. Maarten. The match against Curacao will be at 9pm at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.