Mr. Allen Chastanet completely vindicated in the recent Privy Council ruling in Hilaire v Chastanet.

The Honorable Allen Chastanet wins again! Yesterday, 13 June 2023, the Privy Council delivered

a landmark decision in favor of Mr. Chastanet, vindicating him one more time. This represents yet

another victory for the Leader of the Opposition and the United Workers Party (UWP) in a series

of matters brought before the Law Courts, all in an attempt to silence the Leader of the Opposition

and to intimidate the court and the people of Saint Lucia.

The Labour Party and its agents have been trying to use the court of public opinion over the last

few years for political expediency, to discredit Mr. Chastanet and to quieten him and the voice of

the people but the Opposition Leader will not be deterred. This most recent win sends a

strong message to the Labour Party that justice will prevail in spite of their efforts to do and use

anything ‘to protect the victory’.

In yesterday’s landmark case, Dr. Ernest Hilaire filed a claim in the High Court against Mr.

Chastanet for defamation in respect of remarks made by Mr. Chastanet relative to Dr. Hilaire’s

role in the appointment of Dr. Walid Bin Ahmed Al-Juffali as Ambassador and Permanent

Representative of Saint Lucia to the International Maritime Organization.

On appeal by Mr. Chastanet, the decision of the High Court was reversed by the Court of Appeal.

It held that the common law and statute law in relation to contracts, quasi contracts and torts were

imported into Saint Lucian law by virtue of Article 917A of the Civil Code and that independence

per se did not have the effect of abolishing or repealing colonial laws. On appeal by Dr. Hilaire,

the Privy Council upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal stating that the law of England

relating to contracts and torts, including Acts of the UK Parliament made after Saint Lucia

attained independence, applies in Saint Lucia.

Mr. Chastanet’s position was completely vindicated by this landmark decision, and he will be

assiduously pressing the High Court for a speedy resolution of this baseless claim. In spite of the

efforts made to give the impression that our jurisprudence remains locked in a colonial past, the

Privy Council was pellucidly clear that the continuing validity of our pre- independence laws is

squarely in the hands of the Parliament and the Law Courts of our independent Saint Lucia.

The United Workers Party is very pleased with the outcome of this matter. The continuous

attempts by the Labour Party to suppress the voice of the people will not go unchallenged. The

people will not be silenced. The United Workers Party reaffirms it’s commitment to law and order

and will continue to use every legal means available to ensure we preserve our democracy.

