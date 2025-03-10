St. Kitts Credit Union Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer



The St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union (SKCCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Frances-Ann Satney as our new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 3, 2025.



Mrs. Satney brings over 40 years of extensive experience in banking and financial services to her new role. Her career spans retail banking and covered senior management positions that extended across the region. Mrs. Satney is a proven leader with a strong track record of strategic vision and success.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Satney to the St. Kitts Credit Union family,” said Mr. Edward Gift, President of the Board of Directors. “Her deep understanding of the financial industry and her commitment to serving members will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow and strengthen our credit union.”

Mrs. Satney’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SKCCU. Her leadership will build upon the credit union’s mission of empowering members and communities by providing innovative and personalized financial solutions with integrity.



