Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and Mrs Drew Conclude Extended 10-Day Visit to Dubai Amidst Surging Crime Crisis at Home

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Concludes 10-Day Visit to Dubai Amidst Crime Crisis

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani J. Esha Prince-Drew have completed their 10-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai. The couple left the federation for their extended trip on April 10th and are expected to return on Saturday, April 20th, 2024.

PM Drew’s visit to Dubai marks his third trip to the Middle East tourist haven since taking office less than two years ago. However, this extended stay is notably the longest that a sitting PM has made in over a decade.

The trip has raised eyebrows and intensified questions regarding the frequent travel of Ministers, with many describing such trips as unnecessary. PM Drew’s 10-day stay in Dubai is estimated to cost almost $14,000 in per diem alone, with first-class travel and accommodation totaling nearly $60,000 each for him and his spouse.

The timing of the visit has sparked further scrutiny, particularly in light of the surging crime crisis currently being experienced in the federation. Some speculate that the trip may have been more of a honeymoon than official government business, further fueling public concern and debate.

As questions continue to mount, the Prime Minister’s office has yet to provide clarification on the purpose and necessity of the extended stay in Dubai.

End of Article