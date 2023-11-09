SEVENTEEN PRIMARY SCHOOLS TO COMPETE IN 2023 ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL COOPERATIVE LEAGUE DEPARTMENT OF COOPERATIVES QUIZ COMPETITION

The St. Kitts Nevis National Cooperative League in collaboration with the Department of Cooperatives will be hosting the annual St. Kitts Nevis National Cooperative League (SKNNCL) Department of Cooperatives Primary School Quiz 2023 on Thursday, 9th November, 2023.

A total of seventeen primary schools in the federation will be competing in the preliminaries for a chance to snag the championship title from last year’s winners- the Joshua Obadiah Primary School. The two schools with the highest scores will advance to the finals which is slated to be held on Tuesday 21st November at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre.

The main objective of the quiz is to equip our future leaders with the knowledge of the cooperative sector, and the important contributions cooperatives have made and will continue to make for the federation.

Students will receive care packages which include a snack basket, a participation certificate and a few school supplies.

This year, the zones for the quiz have increased to four, as Nevis joins the competition. The Nevis zone will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the Malcolm Guishard Park. The other zones namely: East, West and Basseterre zones will commence at 3:30 p.m. The Basseterre zone will be held at Beach Allen Primary School. The East zone will be held at the Violet Petty Primary School, while the West zone will be held at Sandy Point Primary.