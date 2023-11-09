Nigerian Lawyer Zannah Bukar Mustapha Receives Prestigious Global Citizen Award

For immediate release: Thursday, 9 November 2023

Internationally recognized humanitarian, philanthropist, and Founder of the Future Prowess Foundation School for orphans and less privileged children, Zannah Bukar Mustapha, has been named as the 2023 recipient of the Global Citizen Award, an annual tribute presented by leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, in partnership with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization Andan Foundation.



The prestigious award, which honors an individual who shows exceptional courage and commitment towards improving and supporting the global community, was presented at a gala reception during the 17th annual Global Citizenship Conference at the Shangri-La Hotel DIFC in Dubai, UAE, attended by heads of government, policymakers, leading academics, private client advisors, family offices, as well as many wealthy entrepreneurs and investors.



Mr. Mustapha played a critical role in mediating the release of over 100 of the Chibok school girls who were kidnapped by Islamic insurgency group Boko Haram in a remote part of Nigeria in April 2014, giving rise to the international #BringBackOurGirls campaign. The school he founded in 2007 in Maiduguri — the capital of Borno State and the epicenter of the Boko Haram rebellion ­— provides free education, meals, uniforms, and healthcare to children on both sides of the conflict as a sign of the reconciliation he hopes to achieve in the region.



Chairman of Henley & Partners and Founder of the Andan Foundation, Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, says Mr. Mustapha is a most worthy and inspiring recipient of the award. “As a champion for the safety and education rights of all displaced and orphaned children afflicted by the brutal violence in Northern Nigeria, Mr. Mustapha has demonstrated vision, exceptional courage, and innovation in driving change, and his actions and outlook are a valuable contribution towards a more just, peaceful, and tolerant world. He is a true ‘game changer’, bridging gender, political, and religious divides by helping children on both sides of the conflict come together and learn under the same roof. We need more Zannah Mustaphas in the world.”



The Global Citizen Award selection process is based on a majority decision of the Global Citizen Award Committee. The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal designed by leading Italian artist Antonio Nocera, an award certificate signed by the Chairman of the Global Citizen Award Committee, and a monetary prize of USD 25,000, which goes towards supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. In addition, Henley & Partners commits to working closely with the awardee for a period of one year, raising awareness of their work and supporting the selected project through the firm’s network of more than 40 offices worldwide.



Since its inception, the Global Citizen Award has honored many remarkable individuals. The first laureate was German entrepreneur Harald Höppner, who set up the refugee humanitarian aid project Sea-Watch. Other previous recipients are Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster relief organization, and Monique Morrow, Co-Founder of The Humanized Internet, a digital identity project that aims to bring hope to the estimated 1.1 billion individuals in the world who cannot prove their legal identity. Diep Vuong, Co-Founder and President of the Pacific Links Foundation, was awarded for her work in Southeast Asia, campaigning for the rights of those enslaved by human trafficking, and Prof. Dr. Padraig O’Malley received his Global Citizen Award in recognition of his work on conflict resolution and reconciliation in Iraq, Northern Ireland, and South Africa.



Thanking Henley & Partners and the Andan Foundation for their recognition of his work, Mr. Mustapha said, “Humanity’s interconnectedness in the global data sphere is now undeniable, constituting an expansive realm with limitless possibilities. In contrast, the unity among races, ethnicities, and citizens has grown increasingly delicate. Only global citizenship can heal.”



-Ends-



Notes to Editors



About the Global Citizen Award



Global issues are defined by the UN as challenges that transcend national boundaries and cannot be resolved by any one country acting alone — they require all segments of society to work together in order to alleviate them.



The Global Citizen Award is open worldwide to those working in a field with a direct link to the issues they are looking to affect and excludes political figures, opinion leaders, and celebrities. The awardee’s work needs to demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable social groups.



The laureate is selected by a majority decision by the Global Citizen Award Committee, an independent body of eminent individuals who share a global vision and a personal commitment to contribute to a more just, peaceful, and tolerant world.



The awardee is honored at the Global Citizen Award gala event as part of Henley & Partners’ annual Global Citizenship Conference, the world’s largest and most significant conference on investment migration, which takes place in a different country each year.



The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal, an award certificate, and a USD 25,000 monetary prize that goes toward supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. Following the award, Henley & Partners is committed to working closely with the awardee for a period of one year, raising awareness about the awardee’s work and supporting their selected project. In particular, the firm offers expertise in marketing and PR strategies to effectively maximize the project’s impact and reach.



About Andan Foundation



The Andan Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian foundation based in Switzerland. It is regulated by the Swiss Federal Authority for the Supervision of Foundations and audited annually by BDO.



Andan leads private sector initiatives to support families fleeing their homes due to war, internal conflict, and climate change. It identifies and develops innovative, sustainable solutions promoting refugees’ self-reliance, boosting their resilience, and fostering their inclusion in their new countries. Andan prioritizes projects that expand economic, financial, and political opportunities for both refugee populations and the communities that welcome them. Andan facilitates and propels partnerships between the private sector and UN agencies, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions concerned with refugees and migrants.



Andan’s main, long-term project is the Andan Global City, which will completely upend and reform how we deal with the growing global refugee and migration crisis.



About Henley & Partners



Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this area. The firm’s highly qualified professionals work together as one team in over 40 offices worldwide.



The concept of residence and citizenship by investment was created by Henley & Partners in the 1990s. As globalization has expanded, residence and citizenship have become topics of significant interest among the increasing number of internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors whom we proudly serve every day.



Henley & Partners also runs the world’s leading government advisory practice for investment migration, which has raised more than USD 12 billion in foreign direct investment. Trusted by governments, the firm has been involved in strategic consulting and in the design, set-up, and operation of the world’s most successful residence and citizenship programs.



https://www.henleyglobal.com



Media Contact:



Sarah Nicklin



Group Head of Public Relations

sarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com

Mobile: +27 72 464 8965