SCASPA COMMENCES 2-WEEK TSA TRAINING COURSE.

Bird Rock, Basseterre——The Government of St Kitts and Nevis continues its commitment in ensuring the safeguarding against acts of unlawful interference with civil aviation by hosting a 2-week training session on screening—-a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) .

This training session includes participants from SCASPA Security, Airline Agents as well as other stakeholders operational at the RLB International Airport.

The participants will cover topics mainly relating to Unpredictable Screening Behavioral Detection and Excellence in Screening with instructors David McKinley (Team lead) and Don Von Goyier.

At a brief opening ceremony, PS of Tourism—-Tivanna Wharton in her welcoming remarks, emphasized on the importance of the Tourism Industry and the importance of training sessions of this nature.

At the end of this course, trainees will acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance the implementation of aviation security preventative measures in accordance with the appropriate National and Airport Security Programmed and prescribed international civil aviation security standards and recommended practices in keeping with Annex 17, 2.1.1 and the civil aviation Act 8.03.

As facilitators of trade and by extension —Tourism, SCASPA takes this opportunity to highlight its continued efforts in ensuring that staff are equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to carry out their tasks effectively and consistently.

