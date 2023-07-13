AMBASSADOR VAUGHN AND PS BLANCHETTE TRAVEL TO BARBADOS FOR COCKTAIL PARTY EVENT

High Commissioner H.E. Lilian Chatterjee welcomed St.Kitts and Nevis Ambassador His Excellency Larry Vaughn and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Glenroy Blanchette to the High Commission of Canada in Barbados and the OECS #CanadaDay cocktail reception in #Barbados on July 7.

Generously supported by 22 Canadian corporate sponsors, the reception at the Fairmont Royal Pavilion featured a menu of uniquely Canadian food and beverages. Live music from the Barbados Defence Force band added to the festivities. Remarks from Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade of Barbados Minister Kerrie D. Symmonds and High Commissioner Chatterjee highlighted the #CanadaCaribbean relationship.

The St.Kitts and Nevis delegates were the only Visiting dignitaries along Saint Lucia Ministry of External Affairs Minister Alva Baptiste

The trip has raised again the concern by citizens regarding what is being perceived as the excessive travel of Government Ministers and Officials. The question is being asked if there was an important need to send not one but two government senior officials to a cocktail reception in Barbados. St.Lucia and St.Kitts and Nevis were the only two countries to send representatives to the event. St.Lucia sent only their Minister of External Affairs while SKN sent two Senior Officials.