St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew Under Scrutiny for Unfulfilled Promise of MRI Machine

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are growing increasingly concerned as Prime Minister Terrance Drew has yet to deliver on his promise of an MRI machine, which he claimed was procured almost 11 months ago. PM Drew told the nation in August 2022 just days after taking office that he had already procured a new MRI . “We promised the MRI, and the money has been allocated for it, and we should have it in short order. I have already received the information from the hospital regarding the type of MRI and so forth, so the whole process is expected to move quickly,” said Dr Drew. “You deserve better, and your Labour-led government will provide better. You will not have to go to a biomedical centre if that is your choice,” Drew continued

Citizens, still reeling from the disappointment of previously announced “brand new” dialysis machines turning out to be refurbished or used, fear a similar outcome with the much-needed healthcare equipment.

The delay in fulfilling this crucial commitment raises doubts about the government’s transparency and ability to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens.

As the frustration mounts, citizens demand accountability from their elected representatives. It is vital for the government to provide clear explanations regarding the delay and ensure that any future healthcare equipment acquisitions are properly vetted and verified.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve access to reliable and modern healthcare facilities. It is crucial for the government to deliver on its promises and prioritize the well-being of its citizens. The administration must take immediate action to rectify this situation, assuring the public that their concerns are being heard and that their healthcare needs will be met with genuine, high-quality equipment as promised both before and after being