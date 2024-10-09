SCASPA Appoints Arthnel Jordon as Deputy Security Chief!

In a significant move to bolster its security leadership, the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) has named Arthnel Theophilus Jordon as its new Deputy Security Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in both aviation and maritime security, Jordon is set to play a key role in safeguarding the nation’s critical transportation hubs.

Jordon’s appointment comes on the back of an illustrious career marked by numerous certifications and specialized leadership training. His expertise in high-stakes security operations has consistently driven innovation and excellence, ensuring SCASPA remains at the forefront of safety and operational efficiency.

As the authority gears up for new challenges and opportunities, Jordon’s leadership is expected to further elevate SCASPA’s standards. This appointment signals SCASPA’s unwavering commitment to excellence, with Jordon leading the charge in fortifying security measures at the nation’s air and sea ports.

Join SCASPA in celebrating this remarkable achievement as Arthnel Jordon embarks on this pivotal journey in his career!