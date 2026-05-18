Saint Lucia ESTABLISHES CORONERS COURT AND APPOINTS FIRST-EVER CORONER IN MAJOR JUSTICE SYSTEM REFORM

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — In what is being described as a landmark step toward judicial modernization and institutional accountability, Saint Lucia has officially established a dedicated Coroners Court and appointed the nation’s first-ever Coroner, marking a historic transformation in the island’s justice system.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission has appointed Ms. Desma Charles as the country’s inaugural Coroner following the formal creation of a separate Coroners Court within the jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Courts.

The move comes amid growing regional discussions surrounding transparency, public safety, accountability, and the need for more specialized judicial oversight into unnatural deaths and other sensitive public interest matters.

According to officials, the establishment of the Coroners Court is intended to provide a more comprehensive and structured judicial mechanism for examining deaths occurring in unnatural but non-criminal circumstances. These include deaths in custody, fatal accidents, suspected suicides, unexplained deaths, and incidents with wider public safety implications.

The new Court is also expected to provide grieving families, law enforcement agencies, and the wider public with clearer answers and greater transparency concerning circumstances surrounding unnatural deaths.

Prior to the creation of the new Court, the responsibilities of the Coroner under the Coroners Act were shared among Magistrates, as there was no standalone Coroner’s office in Saint Lucia.

Government officials say the reform represents a critical institutional upgrade that will strengthen investigative processes while helping authorities identify broader systemic risks and public safety concerns.

The appointment became possible after approval was granted in January 2025 by the administration of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Cabinet for both the establishment of the Coroners Court and the creation of the position of Coroner.

Prime Minister Pierre, who also serves as Minister for Justice, referenced the initiative during his 2026/2027 Budget Address, describing it as part of wider efforts aimed at strengthening public confidence in the justice system.

“In addition, we are investing in the establishment of a Coroner’s Court, strengthening our ability to conduct timely and thorough investigations, and enhancing public confidence in the administration of justice,” Prime Minister Pierre stated during the presentation.

Authorities have also confirmed that additional appointments will be made to support the operations of the Court, including administrative staff and a specially appointed investigator tasked with conducting inquiries into unnatural deaths.

Legal observers across the region are already describing the move as one of the most significant judicial reforms undertaken in Saint Lucia in recent years, positioning the country among Caribbean territories seeking to modernize their legal and investigative frameworks.

The Government says the establishment of the Court reflects its continued commitment to improving efficiency, accountability, transparency, and public trust within the justice sector.

Further details regarding the commencement of sittings, operational procedures, and the Court’s implementation timeline are expected to be announced in the coming months.