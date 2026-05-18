PAM FIRES BACK AS LAVERN CAINES BLASTS “SELF-APPOINTED ANALYSTS” IN FIERY DEFENCE OF DR. SHAWN RICHARDS

A fierce new political war of words has erupted inside the opposition landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis after the People’s Action Movement (PAM) issued what many observers are describing as a scorching and carefully targeted response to recent political commentary calling for former PAM Leader Dr. Shawn Richards to step away from frontline politics.

The statement, delivered by PAM Public Relations Officer Laverne Caines, appeared to directly counter recent public commentary by outspoken social commentator and political analyst Dwyer Astaphan, whose remarks reportedly questioned the future political role of Dr. Richards and broader issues surrounding PAM’s internal direction.

But PAM’s response was anything but mild.

In a sharply worded declaration, Caines accused unnamed commentators of attempting to “sow division,” “recycle old narratives,” and distract from what the party says are the real concerns facing citizens across the Federation.

“The unsolicited advice dispensed in a public commentary was not objective analysis but a carefully packaged attempt to sow division among our supporters,” Caines declared.

The statement immediately ignited political discussion across social media and talk radio circles, with many interpreting the remarks as one of PAM’s strongest public pushbacks in recent times against external political commentary surrounding the party’s leadership and electoral future.

“PAM’s Business Will Be Decided By PAM”

Perhaps the most explosive section of the statement came when Caines forcefully rejected what the party characterized as outside interference in PAM’s affairs.

“PAM’s business will be decided by PAM, its leadership, its candidates and ultimately the people of St Kitts and Nevis, not by self-appointed analysts seeking relevance through speculation and revisionist history,” the statement read.

The language signaled a party increasingly unwilling to tolerate what it sees as persistent public pressure campaigns regarding leadership succession, candidate selection, and coalition-era grievances.

Political observers say the response reflects deeper tensions simmering within opposition politics as parties begin quietly positioning themselves ahead of the next general election cycle.

Defence of Dr. Shawn Richards

Caines also mounted a robust defence of former party leader Dr. Shawn Richards, praising his “service, decency, stability and commitment to country.”

The statement accused critics of engaging in “character assassination and political gossip,” while insisting that Dr. Richards continues to serve “with dignity.”

The comments come amid ongoing public debate about PAM’s future leadership structure and whether the party should undergo a major generational political reset following years of coalition turbulence and electoral setbacks.

However, PAM’s latest response suggests the party is determined to protect Richards’ political legacy while rejecting narratives that portray him as politically obsolete.

Coalition Wounds Still Visible

The statement also reopened lingering political wounds from the collapse and internal fractures associated with the former Team Unity administration.

In one of the most politically loaded sections of the release, Caines argued that attempts to place blame solely on PAM for coalition breakdowns ignore “the conduct and political culture that fractured that coalition in the first place.”

“The people of this country know the history, they lived it,” the statement asserted.

That line alone is likely to fuel even more speculation about unresolved tensions among former coalition allies and the battle to shape the historical narrative heading into future elections.

PAM Signals Election Readiness

Despite the fiery tone, PAM attempted to pivot the discussion toward governance, national development, and election preparedness.

Caines insisted the party remains focused on “rebuilding trust,” “strengthening communities,” and preparing “a serious people-centered vision for government.”

The statement also emphasized that candidate selection would not be driven by “political theatre” or pressure from commentators seeking headlines.

Political analysts say the unusually forceful nature of the response may indicate PAM is seeking to project greater internal unity and organizational confidence at a time when opposition dynamics remain fluid and intensely scrutinized.

Whether the statement succeeds in silencing critics or instead intensifies the public political debate remains to be seen.

One thing, however, is becoming increasingly clear: the battle for control of the opposition narrative in St. Kitts and Nevis is heating up rapidly — and the gloves appear to be coming off.