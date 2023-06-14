SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ PRIME MINISTER TO ASSUME CHAIRMANSHIP OF OECS



Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, June 14, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew will assume chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) when the OECS Authority holds its 73rd meeting in Saint Kitts and Nevis.



The incoming chairman will be among speakers at the opening ceremony on Sunday 18th June 2023 which begins at 5:00 pm at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Auditorium.



Sunday’s meeting will also serve to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the sub-regional grouping, which came into effect on 18 June 1981. The 42nd Anniversary of the OECS is celebrated in Saint Kitts and Nevis from June 13-19, 2023, under the theme ‘Vision. Integration. Sustainability’.





Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and incoming Chairman of the OECS, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.



Following the opening ceremony, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his OECS colleagues will discuss several issues including regional integration, security, health, and renewable energy.



The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States is a global intergovernmental organization whose mission is to promote regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean. Regional integration occurs when neighbouring countries, that share physical or cultural characteristics, join forces to pursue similar goals, such as to facilitate trade, exchange resources, and solve problems collectively.



A Flag Raising Ceremony will precede the Opening Ceremony on Sunday June 18th at the Zuliani Roundabout in Frigate Bay at 4:00pm. Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules and Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Mr. Timothy Antoine will be present at the ceremony.

