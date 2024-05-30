Calls for Removal of PM Dr. Terrance Drew appointed Phillipe Martinez as St.Kitts and Nevis CBI Public Benefactor Intensify

In the wake of serious allegations and legal controversies, there are growing calls for Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew to revoke Phillipe Martinez’s appointment as the sole Public Benefactor of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Public Benefit Option. The controversy erupted after Martinez’s appointment was announced during a press conference in November 2023.

The situation took a dramatic turn when stunning revelations surfaced about Martinez’s past. A 2005 New York Times article revealed that Martinez was convicted of fraud in France and handed a 5 year jail sentence. Additionally, the article mentioned that he was detained at a US Immigration Detention Center for 14 months.

These revelations have been compounded by Martinez’s involvement in the filing of a high-profile RICO lawsuit through his MSR Media. The lawsuit targets numerous key figures and entities, including the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, well-known local businessman Faron Lawrence, former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Chinese investor Yi Jang, and former CIU CEO Les Khan, along with the CEO of the St. Lucia CBI Programme.

The implications of this lawsuit are profound. It threatens the stability of the CBI Programme, which is crucial to the St. Kitts and Nevis economy, and could potentially lead to the collapse of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank the largest indigenous bank in the ECCU. Given the far-reaching repercussions and the significant damage already inflicted on the country’s reputation and economic stability, there are mounting calls for Phillipe Martinez’s immediate removal as the SKN CBI’s Sole Public Benefactor.

Prominent voices across the political and social spectrum are urging Prime Minister Drew to act swiftly and decisively. They argue that Martinez’s continued presence as the sole CBI Public Benefactor is untenable and detrimental to the nation’s interests. The consensus among critics is clear: to protect the integrity of the CBI Programme and the economic well-being of St. Kitts and Nevis, Martinez’s appointment must be revoked without delay.