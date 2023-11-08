RSS Launches Unprecedented Anti-Corruption Drive in St.Kitts and Nevis : Over 100 Security Personnel Undergo Rigorous Polygraph Testing

**** In a groundbreaking move, the Regional Security System (RSS) has taken the lead in a sweeping campaign to eradicate corruption within St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Security Apparatus. Over 100 personnel from various departments, including police, immigration, fire, defense force, and prison, are currently undergoing polygraph tests, commonly known as lie detection tests. This ambitious initiative, overseen by the internationally acclaimed security agency RSS, comes in response to mounting concerns of pervasive corruption within these vital security agencies. While sources suggest that the move was prompted by suspicions of systemic corruption, a participant revealed that the tests seem to focus more on activities like expressing dissent on social media or leaking sensitive information to the press or political adversaries. With a significant number of individuals undergoing testing, questions arise regarding the exact objectives of the Drew administration. Who will assess the test results? Could these results be used against an officer? Will high-ranking officials also undergo scrutiny? As St. Kitts and Nevis watches this unprecedented endeavor unfold, the pursuit of transparency and accountability within the National Security Apparatus remains paramount.