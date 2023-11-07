Former Chief of Police Ian Queeley Tipped to Lead Groundbreaking CBI Security Office

****

In a move poised to fortify St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation on the global stage, Prime Minister Drew announced the establishment of a cutting-edge Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Security Office. While the Prime Minister refrained from disclosing the head of the new Secretariat, insider sources have hinted at Ian Queeley, former Chief of Police and OECS Ambassador to Morocco, as the frontrunner.

Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s reputation, emphasizing the implementation of additional layers of security within the CBI program. During a press conference, he revealed plans for a third layer of security, involving the creation of an international security office dedicated to monitoring the status of individuals granted citizenship.

With over 30 years of distinguished service in law enforcement, including strategic management and executive roles, Queeley brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal position. His extensive background encompasses pivotal stints in the drug squad and a term with the Central Liaison Office of the Regional Security System (RSS). Prime Minister Drew lauded Queeley’s qualifications, highlighting his two degrees and professional training from top policing institutions.

Queeley’s appointment signals a forward-looking approach in fortifying St. Kitts and Nevis’ security protocols, instilling renewed confidence in international investors and reinforcing the nation’s standing as a responsible global participant. With Queeley at the helm, the CBI Security Office promises to usher in a new era of enhanced due diligence and protection for the Federation and its citizens.