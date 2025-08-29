Nevis Tourism Authority Names Andia Ravariere as New CEO

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — August 27, 2025 — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has announced the appointment of Andia Ravariere as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025.

Ravariere, a seasoned tourism executive with more than a decade of experience in sustainable tourism development and destination marketing across the Caribbean, steps into the leadership role at a critical time as Nevis sharpens its focus on global competitiveness, authenticity, and long-term sustainability.

A Proven Caribbean Leader

Ravariere’s career includes seven impactful years with the Ministry of Tourism in Anguilla, where she played a pivotal role in the island’s post-COVID tourism rebound. Most recently, she served as Destination Marketing Manager for the Discover Dominica Authority, spearheading initiatives that led to record-breaking visitor arrivals.

Her work has consistently combined strategic marketing, innovation, and community-driven engagement, qualities that the NTA Board believes are vital for Nevis’ continued success.

“Andia’s experience in guiding destinations through both growth and recovery, along with her passion for community-driven tourism, perfectly aligns with our vision for Nevis,” said Pamela Martin, Chairperson of the NTA Board. “We look forward to working closely with her to strengthen relationships with global partners and ensure Nevis continues to stand out as one of the Caribbean’s most unique and sustainable destinations.”

Strong Endorsement from Nevis Leadership

Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley, welcomed Ravariere’s appointment, calling her “uniquely qualified to guide Nevis into its next chapter.”

“Her proven track record in sustainable tourism and her deep understanding of Caribbean destination marketing make her the right choice to lead,” Brantley said. “As we continue to position Nevis as a beacon of barefoot luxury and authentic Caribbean culture, I am confident that her leadership will help us expand our reach, strengthen our community, and deliver a world-class tourism product that reflects the very best of who we are.”

Vision for Nevis Tourism

In her first statement as CEO, Ravariere outlined a vision centered on redefining luxury through sustainability, culture, and innovation.

“My vision is to position Nevis at the forefront of Caribbean tourism by strategically redefining luxury through nature, culture, sustainability, and innovation,” Ravariere said. “With the goal of delivering world-class experiences to discerning travelers, empowering our people, and safeguarding the island’s heritage. Nevis is committed to tourism that protects our environment, celebrates our culture, and ensures growth that secures a thriving island for generations to come.”

Nevis’ Next Chapter

Ravariere’s appointment is widely viewed as a strong signal of Nevis’ determination to balance growth with authenticity, ensuring that its brand as a “barefoot luxury” destination continues to resonate with international travelers while delivering real benefits to local communities.

Her leadership is expected to accelerate efforts to strengthen sustainable tourism, broaden international partnerships, and build a tourism model that showcases Nevis as a world-class yet uniquely Caribbean destination.