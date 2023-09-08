Rohan Isles Assumes Role as NRP Representative, Succeeding Cleone STAPLETON-SIMMONDS in St. Thomas’ Constituency!”

Charlestown, Nevis, September 07, 2023 — Rohan Micheal Isles has emerged as the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) chosen representative for Nevis 5, St. Thomas’ Parish, replacing Constituency Representative Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds.

A distinguished former Leeward Islands Debater and a seasoned 15-year educator, Isles brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to this critical role. His appointment was solidified following a resounding endorsement from the NRP’s National Executive Committee on September 5, 2023.

Isles, a native of Barnes Ghaut, expressed his profound gratitude for this honor, emphasizing his commitment to uplifting the people of St. Thomas’ Parish. He declared, “I am thrilled to return to my roots, and I view this as a unique opportunity to spearhead positive change in our community.”

Promising an era of attentive governance, Isles pledged to actively engage with the electorate, ensuring that their voices resonate in the halls of power. He stated, “I’ve taken the time to listen and understand the needs of our people. Together, we will forge a path towards prosperity and unity.”

The NRP’s decision follows a selection process initiated by the St. Thomas Constituency Group, reaffirming the party’s dedication to transparent and democratic representation. With the Nevis Island Assembly Elections looming in 2027, Rohan Isles’ ascendancy marks a pivotal moment in Nevisian politics, heralding a future brimming with promise and possibility.