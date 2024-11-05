MONSTERRATT: UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum started off well in London.

The Montserrat delegation, led by Minister Hon. John Osborne Jr. joined a roundtable on renewable energy transition and had the opportunity to hold initial discussions with UK private sector investors active in the renewable energy and construction sectors as well as UK trade colleagues.

Montserrat will take the stage tomorrow (Wednesday November 6, 2024), on a panel outlining opportunities for UK inward investments in Montserrat. The delegation will also meet selected businesses in one to one sessions.

This initiative is part of the UK-Montserrat Trade and Private Sector Development Project, funded by the UK Government’s Green and Inclusive Growth Centre of Expertise.