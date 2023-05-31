Republic Bank Launches Third Year of Its ‘Five for Fun’ Youth Cricket Initiative 

Castries, Saint Lucia, Wednesday 31, 2023 – On Thursday May 18, 2023, Republic Bank (EC) Limited, officially launched the 3rd ‘Five for Fun’ Youth Cricket initiative at Republic Bank’s Castries Branch.

The initiative, which was successfully piloted in Saint Lucia in 2021, is a dynamic Under 12 short-format cricket competition designed to promote boys’ and girls’ participation at the primary school level. Through a collaboration between Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies (CWI), ’Five for Fun’ provides aspiring CWI players with a clear pathway and regional coaching framework, ensuring that children have access to cricket in a fun, safe and player-centered environment.

The initiative not only promotes the game of cricket but also provides valuable opportunities for social and life-skills development among the young participants.

In attendance were participating students of the Bocage Combined and Micoud Primary Schools, coaches, representatives from the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association and representatives from Republic Bank (EC) Limited.

Donald Dave Albert, 1st Vice President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association, expressed enthusiasm that Republic Bank has taken the lead in supporting this programme. He pointed out that it is through partnerships like these that we can nurture and develop future professional players.

In her address, Fidela Haynes, General Manager Business and Retail Banking, Republic Bank (EC) Limited, emphasized that the ‘Five for Fun’ initiative is not just about cricket; it is a crucial part of their broader commitment to social responsibility and community development. She highlighted the immense significance cricket holds for the Caribbean people, symbolizing a shared cultural heritage and serving as a source of national pride and identity.

Ms. Haynes further elaborated, indicating that the initiative goes beyond the Bank’s financial contributions.

Also present at the ceremony was Clivus Jules, Acting Director of Sports, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and RBL Five for Fun Coach. Mr. Jules highlighted the value of the ‘Five for Fun’ programme and the importance of cricket in the region.

‘Five for Fun’ coach, Eldris Charles, highlighted that the program plays a crucial role in equipping young cricketers with the necessary skills to progress to the Under 15 level and beyond.

The ‘Five for Fun’ initiative culminates with a thrilling festival final, where the top five zonal teams compete. Each team comprises a mix of boys and girls, ensuring gender diversity and equal opportunities for all participants to bat, bowl, and field.

Republic Bank’s commitment to cricket extends beyond Saint Lucia. With successful launches in Guyana last year and St. Kitts this year, the ‘Five for Fun’ programme is intended to grow to all of Republic Bank’s operating territories.