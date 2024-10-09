Republic Bank Congratulates St Lucia Kings, Champions of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Port of Spain, Trinidad, October 8, 2024 – History was made Sunday night at Providence Stadium, Guyana when the St. Lucia Kings defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (Republic Bank CPL) championship title for the first time. Republic Bank, Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the Republic Bank CPL, extends its heartiest congratulations to St. Lucia Kings on their outstanding maiden victory in this year’s competition.

“Kudos to the St. Lucia Kings and to all participating teams for their hard-fought efforts over the course of the tournament,” said P. Vic Salickram, Group Vice President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited. “We recognise and applaud all of the Republic Bank CPL franchise teams for their exceptional skill which has not only entertained fans but raised the global standard for performance when it comes to the T20 format of the game.”

Upon assumption of the title sponsorship in 2023, among some of the Bank’s main goals has been to foster greater community engagement and celebrate the spirit of Caribbean cricket, simultaneously supporting the development of the sport to be showcased on a world stage. Through the overwhelming enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by regional fans at the 2024 tournament, this aim has been largely achieved. Salickram remarked, “From our exclusive Republic Bank CPL promotions geared toward our customers, public celebrations in the host countries in which we operate, digital content to engage fans worldwide, and activations in every stadium the Republic Bank CPL was held, our focus has been on enhancing the atmosphere of excitement, joy, regional unity and camaraderie surrounding the tournament.”

Looking ahead, the Bank is committed to continuing its support to take the league to even greater heights. Salickram concluded “With every success, we continuously look for opportunities for improvement. We’re already working on plans to bring new innovations to create more fan engagement and a bigger platform for our regional talent at the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.”