Caribbean Innovations in Justice Technologies Lauded at UK Digital Week 

…Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions Co-Hosts

Successful Justice Symposium with CTO in London

30 May 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London, UK– Caribbean-inspired innovations in technologies for the administration of justice in the courts were on show at UK Digital Week last week (May 23-24) at the staging of a special Justice Symposium hosted by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) in collaboration with the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions (CAJS).

It was an insightful experience for the senior Government officials, legal practitioners, and academics from across the Commonwealth who gathered at the historic Royal Society Headquarters in London. Participants received first-hand information on the technology adoption and innovations taking place in the Caribbean judicial system. CAJS, a development agency dedicated to supporting justice sector modernization efforts in the Caribbean, showcased its suite of court administration technology and methodologies to this diverse audience.

“The integration of technology in judicial systems is no longer an option; it is imperative for ensuring efficiency, transparency, and accessibility” affirmed Bevil Wooding, the Executive Director of the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions. “The success stories from the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and other Caribbean jurisdictions, demonstrate what is possible when we work collaboratively to realize the transformative potential of digital innovations,” he added.

The CAJS Justice Symposium highlighted key areas of technological advancement in Caribbean courts, including electronic filing and digital case management systems, virtual courtrooms to facilitate remote hearings to increase access to justice and reduce delays, and cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive judicial data and systems.

The event also underscored the importance of international collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving forward the digital transformation of justice systems.

The feedback from participants like former UK magistrate Julie Lindo was overwhelmingly positive. “The presentations were incredibly enlightening. It’s inspiring to see how Caribbean nations are leading the way in leveraging technology to improve their justice systems. The models showcased serve as a benchmark for other regions and jurisdictions,” noted the UK jurist.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Technology in the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, Cheryleann Pemberton, was also impressed with technology innovations emerging from the Caribbean. “This symposium has been a remarkable platform for learning and exchange. It was inspiring to see the examples digital innovation and sector leadership from the Caribbean presented by CAJS and the tangible impact it is having on enhancing our judicial processes.”

CTO Secretary-General, Bernadette Lewis, expressed her delight in the success of the event: “The Justice Symposium has been a timely and vital part of our Digital Week. It has clearly demonstrated the critical role that technology plays in modernizing justice systems and making them more accessible. The innovative approaches showcased are testament to world-class technology and models for digital innovation emerging from the Caribbean, and they provide a valuable roadmap for our Commonwealth nations to follow.”

ABOUT CARIBBEAN AGENCY FOR JUSTICE SOLUTIONS (CAJS)

The Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions (CAJS) is a regional non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and facilitating the modernization of justice systems. Through technology-enabled solutions and knowledge sharing and capacity building programs, CAJS works to increase access to justice and improve the quality and effectiveness of justice delivery in the Caribbean.

ABOUT CTO DIGITAL WEEK 2024

The CTO 2024 Digital Week featured a series of high-profile panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, covering a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, e-governance, and the role of artificial intelligence in society. Delegates had the opportunity to engage with leading experts and exchange best practices, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Email: media@caribbeanjustice.org

Website: www.caribbeanjustice.org