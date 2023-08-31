MINISTRY OF SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES UNDER THE MOTTO “BUILDING BUSINESSES, FUELING INNOVATION”  

by SKNISEditor

August 29, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 29, 2023 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship held its official launch on August 29 under the motto “Building Businesses, Fueling Innovation” at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.



Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Honourable Samal Duggins, during the ceremony, stated that his government recognized the need for entrepreneurial support.



“Small businesses are indeed the backbone of St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy, providing jobs, innovation and opportunity for our citizens and it is a responsibility I take very seriously being your minister,” he said.



“We know small enterprises make up over 90 percent of all businesses in our Federation and entrepreneurship is ingrained in our national spirit and our identity, from the small shops in Basseterre to the cottage industries in villages across the islands, small businesses are woven into the fabric of our communities,” said Minister Duggins.

Honourable Duggins explained that his vision as Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship is to nurture an entrepreneurial ecosystem that continues to grow and thrive. He added that his aim is to create policies and programmes to create greater support for small businesses at every stage of development, from startups to established companies looking to expand.



“My goal is to make St. Kitts and Nevis the most business-friendly environment in the entire Caribbean,” he said.



Minister Duggins emphasized that core strategic pillars will guide his ministry to enable small businesses to prosper. These pillars are to improve access to capital, cut red tape and expand training and monitoring.