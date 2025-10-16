GASTON BROWNE DRAWS THE LINE: ANTIGUA REJECTS FOREIGN MILITARY BASES AS GRENADA HESITATES



Times Caribbean Analysis | October 16, 2025

In an era when small island nations are being quietly pulled into the gravitational tug-of-war between global powers, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has delivered a decisive and defiant message: No foreign military assets. No radar systems. No bases. Not here. Not now. Not ever.

Speaking just ahead of a high-profile Caribbean visit by U.S. Southern Command Chief Admiral Alvin Holsey, Browne made it abundantly clear that Antigua and Barbuda will not be drawn into the geopolitical chess games of superpowers seeking strategic footholds in the Caribbean.

“I can assure you that Antigua and Barbuda has absolutely no interest in hosting any form of military assets here in the country,” Browne stated firmly.

A REGION AT A CROSSROADS

The timing of Browne’s remarks could not be more significant. The Admiral’s visit comes amid reports that Grenada is “studying” a U.S. request to establish a radar system at the Maurice Bishop International Airport — an initiative framed as enhancing “regional security,” but one that raises troubling echoes of the Cold War militarization that once destabilized the Caribbean.

While the United States insists that the move is about cooperation and security, regional observers see through the veneer. It is, they say, a strategic reassertion of American influence in a region now courted by China, Russia, and even Middle Eastern investors.

Browne’s rejection, therefore, is not just about military hardware — it is a symbolic stand for Caribbean sovereignty in a time of renewed imperial jockeying.

THE GRENADA DILEMMA: HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF?

Grenada’s cautious “review” of the U.S. radar proposal raises haunting historical memories. The island’s 1983 U.S. invasion — still a wound in Caribbean collective memory — was itself justified under the pretext of “security.”

Now, four decades later, the specter of foreign military presence on Grenadian soil has returned, albeit in the sanitized form of “radar systems” and “technical cooperation.” But beneath that diplomatic polish lies the same old story: strategic control disguised as partnership.

ANTIGUA ASSERTS INDEPENDENCE

Prime Minister Browne’s declaration that Antigua is “happy” not to have military bases may sound simple — but it’s revolutionary in its implications.

At a time when many small island states are quietly yielding to external pressures, Browne is staking Antigua’s claim as a truly non-aligned, sovereign Caribbean nation — unwilling to trade independence for aid, military toys, or geopolitical flattery.

It is a message that resonates far beyond the twin-island state. It calls into question the regional drift toward dependency, where Caribbean nations are increasingly seen not as partners, but as pawns on someone else’s global board.

THE CARIBBEAN’S TEST OF WILL

The unfolding contrast between Antigua’s clarity and Grenada’s hesitation exposes the deeper test now confronting every government from St. Kitts to Saint Lucia:

Will the Caribbean remain masters of its destiny, or will it become a forward operating theater for external powers in the name of “security cooperation”?

History has taught the region that foreign boots — whether in bases, radar stations, or “training facilities” — rarely leave quietly.

CONCLUSION: BROWNE’S BOLD STAND FOR REGIONAL SOVEREIGNTY

Gaston Browne may have just redefined the geopolitical tone of the Eastern Caribbean. His outright rejection of foreign military presence is not mere rhetoric — it is a warning shot to both Washington and the wider world:

The Caribbean will not be militarized, manipulated, or bought.

As Grenada wavers and others watch, Antigua and Barbuda has chosen its path — one of independence, dignity, and defiance.

And in doing so, Browne may have just rekindled the spirit of the Caribbean’s long struggle to remain sovereign in the shadow of empires.

Times Caribbean – Bold. Independent. Caribbean.

#AntiguaAndBarbuda #GastonBrowne #Grenada #USSouthernCommand #CaribbeanSovereignty #NoMilitaryBases #RegionalSecurity #TimesCaribbeanAnalysis