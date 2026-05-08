Prime Minister Pierre Anchors Regional Dialogue at Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 in Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — Saint Lucia is hosting the 2026 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS26) from May 6–9, bringing together regional Heads of Government from Citizenship by Investment (CBI) territories, CBI Chief Executive Officers and Programme Directors, representatives of development banks, global investors and industry leaders for high-level discussions on the future of investment migration, capital flows and regulatory convergence.

The summit places Saint Lucia at the centre of critical conversations on Citizenship by Investment (CBI), as small island developing states strengthen their position within a changing global regulatory environment.

On Wednesday, May 6, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Minister for Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, delivered remarks during the Leadership Forum at Secrets Resort as part of a high-level segment. Their engagement set a deliberate and strategic tone, positioning CBI as a key instrument for sustainable development and economic diversification.

Prime Minister Pierre made it clear that Citizenship by Investment must continue to deliver for the people of Saint Lucia by supporting jobs, strengthening infrastructure, and expanding opportunity across communities. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining strong regulatory standards while ensuring that small island developing states can effectively access development financing, reinforcing Saint Lucia’s credibility in the evolving global landscape.

On May 7, Prime Minister Pierre joined fellow Heads of Government from CBI territories, including Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis, for a high-level panel at the Royalton Resort, moderated by Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, Dr. Didicus Jules.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister brought a clear economic and geopolitical perspective, addressing the tightening of international regulatory expectations and the implications for small island economies. He highlighted the growing demands on governance alongside constrained access to concessional financing, noting the importance of striking a balance to sustain development across the region.

Framing the issue from an economic standpoint, Prime Minister Pierre emphasised the need to position CBI within a broader development financing architecture, while advancing a more strategic and forward-looking approach to how these programmes are engaged and represented internationally.

Under the theme “The Convergence Advantage in Global Capital and Mobility,” CIS26 explores the intersection of capital, compliance and competitiveness, including the harmonisation of regional frameworks and alignment with regulatory standards in major markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and European Union.

The summit also examines the evolution of investment migration beyond single-passport transactions, with increased focus on integrated wealth management strategies, including estate planning, asset protection and multi-jurisdictional portfolio structuring.

The three-day agenda includes keynote addresses, expert panels and technical discussions on regulatory reform, geopolitical risk, financial system integrity and the role of emerging technologies in due diligence and border security.

The summit will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring industry reflections, awards and the announcement of the host country for CIS27.

For the Government of Saint Lucia, CIS26 represents a strategic platform to strengthen regional cooperation, reinforce international credibility and ensure that investment migration continues to support sustainable national development.