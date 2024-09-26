JASON AMORY NAMED CHAIRPERSON OF MISS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL QUEEN PAGEANT SUB-COMMITTEE

Jason Amory, a trailblazing figure in the world of fashion, pageantry, and modeling, has been named the new Chairperson of the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis National Queen Pageant Sub Committee. With nearly three decades of experience, Amory’s appointment is set to bring a wave of creativity and professionalism to the prestigious national event.

Amory, the founder and CEO of the Movado Modelling Agency, is no stranger to the runway. Known for his impeccable eye for talent and his ability to elevate aspiring models to the international stage, he has crafted a legacy in pageantry and modeling that is revered throughout the Caribbean. Under his leadership, Movado has become synonymous with excellence, cultivating top-tier talent and offering a platform for models to shine both locally and abroad.

In addition to his work with Movado, Amory serves as a Marketing Agent at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. His extensive portfolio also includes his recent roles within the National Carnival Committee, where in 2023, he was appointed Chair of the “Rock the Runway” event and liaison for the National Carnival Fringe Activities. His unmatched organizational skills, creative innovation, and leadership earned him the Committee’s trust and his elevation to the role of Chairperson for the National Queen Pageant Sub Committee this year.

Amory’s appointment comes at a time when the pageant community is eagerly looking for a reinvigorated vision for the event. His experience as a pageant coach, modeling consultant, choreographer, and judge makes him the perfect fit to guide the National Queen Pageant to new heights. A long-standing advocate for nurturing local talent, Amory’s contribution to the development of pageantry is evident in the numerous contestants he has mentored, including Kellayne Gayle, the reigning Carambola White Sands Swimsuit Competition Queen. Gayle credits Amory and the Movado Modelling Agency for her success in the pageant world, stating that his guidance was pivotal in honing her skills and confidence.

As he takes on the leadership of the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis National Queen Pageant, Jason Amory promises to set new standards for excellence, creativity, and professionalism in the industry. His vision is clear: to elevate the pageant to a premier event that not only showcases beauty and talent but also empowers contestants to excel beyond the stage.

The National Carnival Committee expressed their excitement about Amory’s new role, stating, “With Jason Amory’s unparalleled creativity, leadership, and dedication to raising the bar in pageantry, we are confident that the future of the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis National Queen Pageant is in excellent hands.”

With his deep-rooted passion for fashion and pageantry, Jason Amory is poised to leave an indelible mark on the pageant landscape, further solidifying his legacy as a visionary in the Caribbean’s entertainment and cultural sectors.