St.Kitts and Nevis Collapsed CBI Programme: New CIU Chairman Calvin St. Juste’s Bold Plan to Restore Investor Confidence and Global Leadership!

“St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Reboot: New CIU Chairman Calvin St. Juste Unveils Bold Plan to Reclaim Global Leadership”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 26, 2024 – In a dramatic push to restore confidence in the collapsed St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, newly appointed Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Chairman, Calvin St. Juste, has outlined an ambitious roadmap designed to reclaim the country’s place as a global leader in the migration industry.

St. Juste, speaking at two key events for Authorized Agents, public benefactors, and real estate developers, introduced six core principles that will serve as the foundation of the CIU’s operations: Transparency, Communication, Good Governance, Transformation, Global Leadership, and Sustainability. These pillars, he asserted, will not only guide the unit’s recovery but will also propel the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme back to its position at the top.

“We’re in reset mode,” St. Juste declared. “We’re not stopping. St. Kitts and Nevis is ready, and we are coming back. We’re building back better, and to do that, we must deliver on these six key principles.”

The Three Concentric Circles

In addition to the six pillars, St. Juste revealed his vision structured around three concentric circles. The first circle is focused on rebuilding the CIU itself. St. Juste announced the establishment of a new communication division led by a Chief Marketing Officer and a Communication Specialist, ensuring a streamlined and professional flow of information from the unit.

The second circle emphasizes stakeholder engagement, with St. Juste stressing the importance of quarterly check-ins to keep communication open and address feedback from those on the front lines. “You are in the market; you hear the feedback,” he told stakeholders, “and it’s important for me to know where adjustments need to be made.”

The third and final circle revolves around branding. St. Juste vowed to restore the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier destination for CBI, ensuring the brand remains visible and competitive on the global stage.

Addressing Investors’ Concerns

St. Juste also tackled key investor concerns head-on, including communication, processing times, and backlogs. He reassured stakeholders that the CIU will maintain constant updates and a “balanced approach” to ensure timely and thorough vetting of applicants. “We are putting every process in place to do the right due diligence, but we’ll make sure it’s done expeditiously,” St. Juste emphasized.

On the issue of backlogs, the Chairman promised that the CIU is taking immediate action to resolve long-standing issues, setting up two separate teams to handle new applications to avoid further delays.

Transitioning to a Statutory Body

As part of the CIU’s transformation, St. Juste announced that the unit would transition from a government entity to a statutory body, effective October 1, 2024. This shift is designed to increase the efficiency and autonomy of the unit as it moves into its next phase. Following the transition, St. Juste is set to embark on a global tour of key CBI markets, with planned stops in the Middle East and Asia.

The roadmap and leadership approach outlined by St. Juste were endorsed by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who provided insights into the rich history and global significance of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme.

As the unit gears up for its revival, St. Juste also paid tribute to former CIU Chairman Michael Martin, thanking him for his contributions and leadership during his tenure.

With bold plans and decisive action, St. Juste aims to not only restore investor confidence but also position St. Kitts and Nevis as the undisputed leader in the citizenship-by-investment arena once again.