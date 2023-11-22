In a stark display of disconnect and arrogance, Prime Minister Drew expressed gratitude in a social media post which was later removed, for birthday wishes today, overlooking the grim reality unfolding in his constituency. Monkey Hill, a community within his jurisdiction, witnessed a chilling double homicide, marking the fourth murder in just one week and the third in his constituency #8. Outrage has gripped constituents and citizens alike, with the year’s murder toll soaring to 28.

Critics condemn the Prime Minister’s apparent indifference to the escalating crime wave, accusing him of neglecting the urgent matter at hand. Families mourning the loss of loved ones deem Drew’s birthday post as heartless, especially considering the almost triple murder that occurred on the same morning.

As the Minister of National Security, Drew faces mounting criticism for failing to address the surging crime rates. The country is experiencing its deadliest year since 2011, with 34 recorded murders. Calls echo from all corners of society, urging the Drew administration to reinstate the previously successful PEACE program, dismantled in August 2022. Under the program’s initiative, the country averaged just 10 murders annually, a stark contrast to the 28 already reported in 2023. The demand for immediate action reverberates as citizens long for the return of a once-effective strategy in curbing violence.