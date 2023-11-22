Inaugural Ireland-Latin America and the Caribbean Business and Economic Forum Strengthens Global Partnerships

Dublin, Ireland – In a significant stride towards fostering international collaboration, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas is leading the charge at the Inaugural Ireland-Latin America and the Caribbean Business and Economic Forum in Dublin. The event, strategically timed following the Saudi Arabia-CARICOM summit in Riyadh, underscores the growing importance of global partnerships in today’s interconnected world.

Accompanied by H.E Kevin Isaac, High Commissioner to the court of St. James’s, Dr. Douglas emphasized the forum’s opportune timing. Notably, it coincides with St. Kitts and Nevis’ decision to strengthen its partnership with the Republic of Ireland, aligning seamlessly with the nation’s diplomatic agenda.

The forum serves as a platform for Ireland to expand its diplomatic and economic influence in the Latin American and Caribbean regions. Dr. Douglas has capitalized on the occasion by engaging in private meetings with locally based entrepreneurs eager to collaborate with the SKN Government. This collaborative effort holds promise for mutually beneficial partnerships, laying the foundation for increased economic cooperation and diplomatic ties between Ireland and nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. As the discussions unfold, the forum marks a pivotal moment in advancing global economic interconnectedness and diplomatic relations.