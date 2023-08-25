“President Atiba Harris’ Visionary Leadership Propels St. Kitts-Nevis National Teams to New Heights”

The St. Kitts-Nevis National Teams have undergone a remarkable transformation under the steadfast guidance of President Atiba Harris at the SKNFA. The past year stands as a resounding testament to the notion that exceptional football achievements are forged through visionary leadership and unwavering exposure to competitive matches.

The National Senior Men’s Team, embodying this ethos, emerged as a symbol of belief in action:

🔹 Triumphs over French St. Martin and Aruba mirrored the fusion of preparation and opportunity.

🔹 Gold Cup Preliminaries preparations showcased both dominance and growth, cementing strategic prowess.

🔹 These preparations powered us through the Gold Cup Preliminaries, marked by spirited victories against Curacao and French Guiana, shining a light on resilience and finesse.

🔹 Our entrance into the esteemed 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup was not just a milestone but a resounding commitment to relentless match exposure.

Facing formidable opponents like Trinidad & Tobago, USA, and Jamaica, our Sugar Boyz exhibited an indomitable spirit forged through countless hours of play and learning. The recognition of Julani Archibald, Tyquan Terrell, and Gerard Williams in the Gold Cup’s Prelims Best XI further solidified our confidence in our approach.

The enthusiastic reception at Kayan Jet on July 5th and the jubilant parades in Basseterre weren’t merely festivities; they reverberated the pride of a nation grateful for the achievements of the National team.

A special acknowledgment must go to the St. Kitts-Nevis people for being unwavering supporters on this incredible journey. As we stride into the future, the focus remains resolute: to empower the National Team with every opportunity to play, grow, and excel. The story of the last year encapsulates determination and fervor, with forthcoming chapters promising to be nothing short of legendary under the leadership of Atiba.

Let’s unite in celebrating these triumphs and more at the upcoming SKNFA Congress. Together, let’s champion the spirit of football!