In the wake of a politically charged campaign centered around the slogan “get rid of them,” the aftermath has unveiled a sobering reality for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The systematic purging of individuals perceived as unsupportive of the new PM Drew led Labour Administration, coupled with the appointment of inadequately qualified personnel, has cast a shadow over the country’s healthcare system. The ill effects of these decisions, once brushed aside as political maneuvers, are now undeniable, with the prime victims being the citizens themselves.

Under the administration of Prime Minister Drew, the healthcare sector is undergoing a drastic and significant upheaval. Key figures within the renowned JNF Hospital were either ousted or compelled to leave, leading to a void that has crippled the efficacy of the healthcare system, particularly within the operations and management of the hospital. The appointment of a new Health Director, despite his evident lack of proper qualifications and leadership skills, has exacerbated the crisis. Tragically, the consequences are being paid for with human lives.

The detrimental effects of these shortsighted decisions have not gone unnoticed. Esteemed medical professionals have begun to voice their concerns. Dr. Melissa Cable-Wilson, a respected figure and spouse of former labor party candidate and current St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Venezuela, Dr. Norgen Wilson, took to social media to articulate her frustrations. Her poignant post highlighted the necessity for healthcare providers to remain committed to their noble profession’s principles and to prioritize the well-being of their patients above all else.

In a scathing social media post Dr. Cable-Wilson said “Why do we have physicians in St.Kitts who lose sight of why they chose this profession. We are humans , we are not perfect but we have to aim for the greatest outcome for our people. nowhere in the world are doctors always right !…but my god !!!! try your best !!!! PATIENTS AT JNF HOSPITAL ARE DYING IN DROVES !!”…”I’m sick of referring patients and they are denied access because doctors are lazy oe have big egos so they can’t be spoken to! THE PATIENT ALWAYS PAYS THE PRICE !”

The heart of the issue lies in the integrity of medical care itself. While no medical practitioner is infallible, the overarching goal should always be the best possible outcome for patients. However, the hospital’s current state has seemingly deviated from this core principle, leading to a stark increase in patient mortality. Dr. Cable-Wilson’s words reverberate powerfully, decrying the loss of patient lives due to a lack of commitment, laziness, and unchecked egos among some physicians.

In this pivotal moment, St. Kitts and Nevis faces a crossroads. The dire state of its healthcare system is not an isolated incident but rather a cautionary tale about the potential repercussions of prioritizing political allegiances over competency and expertise. As the nation grapples with the ramifications of its recent past, it must chart a course that steers away from such shortsightedness. The restoration of a functional healthcare system demands a collective commitment to the well-being of its citizens and the elevation of qualified professionals who will uphold the oath of their profession with unwavering dedication.