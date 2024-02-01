Cricket West Indies Elevates Shamar Joseph: From Franchise to International Retainer Contract

In a momentous announcement, Cricket West Indies (CWI) proudly reveals the elevation of Shamar Joseph from his current Franchise contract to a coveted CWI International retainer contract. This decision, echoing the organization’s commitment to recognizing exceptional talent, follows Joseph’s stellar performance and pivotal role in the West Indies’ historic victory against Australia on their home soil in Brisbane.

Joseph’s remarkable contribution played a key role in securing the West Indies’ first-ever victory against Australia in their own backyard since 1997. His exceptional skills and dedication showcased during this monumental triumph have not only earned him accolades but have also secured his position among the elite players under the CWI International retainer contract.

The list of contracted players for West Indies Men includes a diverse array of talent, emphasizing the depth and strength of the team. Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd join Shamar Joseph in this esteemed group.

This strategic move by Cricket West Indies not only recognizes individual excellence but also serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to nurturing and promoting talent within the cricketing community. Shamar Joseph’s promotion is a symbol of his dedication to the sport and the promise of a bright future for West Indies cricket. As these contracted players continue to represent the Caribbean with pride and skill, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more memorable victories on the international stage.