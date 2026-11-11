PM GASTON BROWNE STRENGTHENS ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA–CHINA RELATIONS AT COP31! CALLS FOR GREATER SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION AND URGENT CLIMATE FINANCING!

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S LEADER HAILS CHINA’S DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP, HIGHLIGHTS 150 CLIMATE-RESILIENT HOMES AND URGES GLOBAL POWERS TO DELIVER REAL SUPPORT FOR VULNERABLE SMALL ISLAND STATES!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NEWS | NOVEMBER 11, 2026

ANTALYA, TÜRKİYE — Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Gaston A. Browne, has reaffirmed his country’s longstanding partnership with the People’s Republic of China, using the global stage at COP31 to champion stronger cooperation among developing nations and demand greater international support for countries facing the consequences of climate change.

Speaking at the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change, held on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, Prime Minister Browne delivered a message centred on international solidarity, practical development assistance and climate justice.

The forum, convened under the theme “Taking Action Together: Building a Low-Carbon and Climate-Resilient Global South,” brought together international leaders and development partners to discuss strategies for accelerating sustainable development.

During the engagement, Browne also met with China’s Vice President, His Excellency Han Zheng, reaffirming more than four decades of diplomatic friendship and cooperation between Antigua and Barbuda and the Asian economic powerhouse.

CHINA’S DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP PRAISED

Prime Minister Browne described China’s support as a demonstration of the practical benefits of South-South cooperation, pointing to investments across infrastructure, renewable energy, housing, healthcare, education, agriculture and technological development.

He highlighted China’s assistance with energy-efficient street lighting, solar photovoltaic backup systems, climate-resilient agriculture and food security initiatives.

According to Browne, these investments are contributing to Antigua and Barbuda’s transition towards a more sustainable economy while strengthening national resilience against environmental challenges.

150 CLIMATE-RESILIENT HOMES HIGHLIGHTED

Among the most significant examples cited was the Pelican Court Housing Development at Booby Alley, a major China-supported housing initiative comprising 150 climate-resilient residential units.

The development, financed through an approximately EC$50 million Chinese government grant, represents a substantial investment in modern housing and urban renewal.

Browne presented the project as evidence that international cooperation can produce practical improvements in living conditions for vulnerable communities.

“Pelican Court demonstrates adaptation in action, showing how South-South cooperation translates national priorities into practical investments that protect lives and strengthen communities,” the Prime Minister stated.

Although the development has reached its handover stage, government planning has identified January 2027 as the target for residents to begin occupying the new units.

SMALL ISLAND STATES NEED MORE THAN PROMISES

Turning to the wider climate crisis, Browne warned that Small Island Developing States continue to face disproportionate environmental and economic challenges despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He pointed to coastal erosion, increasingly severe weather events, infrastructure vulnerability and growing threats to food and water security as major concerns confronting Caribbean nations.

The Prime Minister called for expanded cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, climate-resilient infrastructure, technology transfer and knowledge-sharing.

But he also delivered an important reminder to the international community.

South-South cooperation, he emphasised, must complement rather than replace the climate-financing responsibilities of developed nations under the Paris Agreement.

Browne urged the international community to establish financing arrangements that are more accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of vulnerable developing countries.

FROM INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS TO REAL BENEFITS

For the Antigua and Barbuda leader, the effectiveness of diplomatic engagement must ultimately be judged by the benefits delivered to ordinary citizens.

“The success of international cooperation must ultimately be measured by the improvements we deliver in the lives of our people,” Browne declared.

His remarks reinforced Antigua and Barbuda’s position that international climate negotiations must move beyond ambitious declarations towards practical investments, accessible financing and measurable results.

As global leaders continue discussions at COP31, Browne’s intervention places renewed attention on the importance of partnerships between developing countries and the responsibility of wealthier nations to support climate resilience.

For Antigua and Barbuda and its Caribbean neighbours, the challenge remains clear: securing the financial resources, technology and international partnerships necessary to protect vulnerable communities while building stronger, more sustainable economies.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — REGIONAL NEWS. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE.