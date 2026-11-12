FROM $20 TO A PORSCHE! SHAKORI EDWARDS’ EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY FROM FINANCIAL HARDSHIP TO ENTREPRENEURSHIP, AUTHORSHIP AND A FIVE-GENERATION FAMILY LEGACY!

37-YEAR-OLD ENTREPRENEUR TURNS PERSONAL SETBACKS INTO A STORY OF RESILIENCE, HONOURING AN ANCESTOR BORN INTO ENSLAVEMENT WHO HELPED BUILD A LASTING LEGACY OF FAITH, EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICE!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INSPIRATIONAL STORIES | NOVEMBER 12, 2026

ST. GEORGE, SOUTH CAROLINA — From having just $20.94 in her bank account to becoming a business founder, technology entrepreneur and published author, Shakori Edwards is sharing a remarkable personal journey that stretches across five generations of family history.

Her story is about more than financial recovery. It is about determination, family heritage and the power of refusing to surrender when circumstances appear overwhelming.

And it all began long before she was born.

In 1838, her great-great-grandfather, Reverend Morris Stewart, was born into enslavement. By 1875, at just 37 years old, he had become chairman of the board of trustees of a Methodist Episcopal church in Reevesville, South Carolina, signing the deed for an acre of land that would become part of his family’s enduring spiritual legacy.

Today, at the same age of 37, Edwards is carrying that legacy into a new generation.

FROM $20.94 TO A NEW BEGINNING

Edwards’ journey into entrepreneurship was anything but conventional.

After leaving the University of South Carolina Aiken to raise her son, she encountered serious financial and personal challenges.

At one particularly difficult point, her bank account contained only $20.94. Her car had been totaled, and her father’s truck had broken down on the interstate.

But rather than allow those setbacks to define her future, Edwards made a decision that would change her direction.

“Nobody was coming to save me, so I saved myself,” Edwards recalled. “One decision at a time.”

Armed with a high school computer technology certificate from the Dorchester Career and Technology Center, she taught herself how to develop websites and applications.

She subsequently founded Business Key Solutions, transforming her technology skills into an entrepreneurial venture.

Her ambitions soon expanded beyond personal success.

Edwards also established Youngpreneur Academy, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to teaching young people how to start and develop businesses.

Beginning in 2027, the academy plans to offer youth programmes at New Grace United Methodist Church in St. George, where the congregation connected to her great-great-grandfather’s historic church now gathers.

A FIVE-GENERATION LEGACY THAT REFUSES TO FADE

The connection between Edwards’ achievements and her family’s past is especially meaningful.

Her late mother, Gwendolyn Leona Stewart Edwards, dedicated more than 40 years to education and is buried alongside Reverend Morris Stewart and other generations of family members.

The family’s original church building remained boarded up for years before a fire destroyed it.

For Edwards, that loss became another source of motivation.

“That fire is what’s burning in me now,” she explained.

Her mother’s enduring words continue to shape her purpose.

“My mother’s words were, ‘May the work I’ve done speak for me,'” Edwards shared. “I refuse to let her work, or his, end with them.”

FROM PERSONAL STRUGGLE TO PUBLISHED AUTHOR

Edwards has now documented her experiences in a 207-page memoir titled From $20 to a Porsche: A Real World Story.

The book traces her journey through adversity, self-discovery, entrepreneurship and the lessons she learned while rebuilding her life.

Published by Shakori & Co., the memoir is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook editions.

A special first edition of 100 numbered hardcovers is also being offered to readers and collectors.

Expanding her creative expression, Edwards has released a song titled I Chose Me, inspired by the same journey of personal determination and transformation.

MORE THAN A PORSCHE — A STORY OF PURPOSE

While the memoir’s striking title captures attention, Edwards’ story carries a deeper message about perseverance, independence and generational responsibility.

Her experience connects the determination of an ancestor who helped establish a church in 1875 with a modern entrepreneur seeking to equip young people with practical business skills.

For Caribbean readers and members of the wider diaspora, her journey offers a relatable reminder that humble beginnings do not have to determine life’s destination.

Sometimes the greatest achievements emerge from the most difficult circumstances.

And for Shakori Edwards, the opportunity to preserve her family’s history while creating opportunities for the next generation may prove just as significant as her own entrepreneurial accomplishments.

Book information: From $20 to a Porsche — official website

Author and media information: Shakori Edwards — press and media kit

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