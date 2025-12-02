PM DREW CUTS PM HARRIS’ UNITY-ERA CBI REVENUE FAIR-SHARE SUPPORT IN HALF — NEVIS’ INTAKE PLUNGES FROM $66M TO $35M AS PREMIER BRANTLEY FACES FISCAL FIRESTORM

A breathtaking $31 million collapse in Nevis’ CBI income ignites fierce scrutiny of negotiation failures, financial mismanagement, and the island’s dangerous dependence on dwindling CBI flows.

By Mervin Hanley | SKN Times

Nevis is reeling from a devastating collapse in Citizenship By Investment (CBI) revenue, with Premier Mark Brantley delivering the stunning revelation during his 2025 Budget Address: the island is projected to receive just $35 million in the upcoming fiscal year — a staggering $31 million drop from the more than $66 million annually received under the PM Harris–led Team Unity era.

The headline number is already sending political shockwaves across the Federation:

Nevis’ CBI fair-share support has been effectively cut in half under the PM Drew administration.

Brantley attempted to frame the downturn as part of a global market slowdown while simultaneously praising his much-touted 25% revenue-sharing agreement with Basseterre — an agreement that now appears far less triumphant as the CBI inflows themselves collapse.

The Premier reaffirmed that the 25% share is being remitted and highlighted a modest $4.8 million grant, but critics note that this supplementary funding is a mere bandage on a widening fiscal wound.

“SHOCKING BUT NOT SURPRISING”: DANIEL-HODGE TORCHES PREMIER’S NEGOTIATION RECORD

Opposition Leader Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, in a blistering statement from overseas, delivered a scathing indictment of the Premier’s leadership and financial stewardship:

“Shocking but still not surprised. The Premier continues to show that he is incapable of negotiations. He is incompetent to lead… This CCM-led administration has bankrupted Nevis’ treasury. When CBI money was flowing, he wasted it like a drunken sailor.”

Daniel-Hodge made it clear that Nevis’ crisis cannot be blamed solely on “global pressures.”

For her, the heart of the problem lies in:

poor negotiation leadership ,

, failure to prepare for a downturn ,

, reckless spending during high-revenue years , and

, and a stunning lack of fiscal discipline.

She warned that she will be addressing these matters “in an official capacity”, signaling an impending political and financial showdown.

THE HARD QUESTIONS NEVIS CAN NO LONGER AVOID

While Brantley insists on optimism, the numbers force a harsher conversation — especially when contrasted with the Unity-era fair-share model, which delivered Nevis its highest-ever CBI revenues.

1. Why was Nevis not buffered for a downturn?

CBI sister states across the region established reserve funds, diversification strategies, and stabilization buffers. Nevis did not.

2. Where did the years of $60M+ revenue actually go?

Despite unprecedented intake, Nevis today faces:

slow capital projects,

rising operating strain,

deepening debt, and

virtually nonexistent reserves.

3. Was the 25% deal truly a win — or a trap masked as progress?

Brantley celebrated the structure but overlooked the obvious:

A percentage means nothing if the overall pie collapses.

4. Why did PM Drew’s administration slash Nevis’ fair-share support so drastically compared to the Harris era?

Under PM Harris, Nevis received more than $66 million annually.

Under PM Drew, the number drops to $35 million.

This is not a minor dip — it is a cut of historic proportion.

A LOOMING POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE

The Premier’s assurances and the Opposition’s accusations have placed Nevis at a crossroads. What once seemed like a stable revenue stream is now a fiscal lifeline fraying at both ends.

Daniel-Hodge’s critique raises damaging questions:

Did Brantley misread the national negotiating landscape?

Did he squander years of financial abundance?

Did he fail to secure Nevis’ fair share under the Drew administration?

And is Nevis now paying the price for weak leadership when the economy needed strong hands?

THE RECKONING BEGINS

As the Nevis Reformation Party prepares to respond formally, the island braces for a full-scale political and financial confrontation. The collapse in revenue, the exposed vulnerabilities, and the dramatic reduction in federal support will dominate public debate in the coming weeks.

One fact, however, is already indisputable:

Nevis’ CBI golden era is over — and the people now demand answers for how a $66 million lifeline dwindled to $35 million under the current administration.