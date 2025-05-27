PM DREW BUSTED! PLP’S DAMEON LAWRENCE EXPOSES DREW ADMINISTRATION’S WEB OF LIES OVER RLB MUSEUM SCANDAL

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The smoke and mirrors of the Drew Administration have finally been ripped away, as PLP’s Dameon Lawrence boldly calls out Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his government for what he calls a “deliberate and shameless deception” regarding the long-delayed Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Museum project.

In a fiery social media post that is now spreading like wildfire, Lawrence posted the damning comparison:

“2023: The museum will be completed by the end of the year.

2025: We did stabilizing work and are now in the process of procurement.

A building that was going to be completed two years ago is now in the procurement process. Is this their kind of better?”

The post has struck a nerve with frustrated citizens who’ve watched the once-promised legacy project become yet another monument to this administration’s chronic mismanagement, broken promises, and public deception.

Back in 2023, Prime Minister Drew had confidently declared:

“It’s under construction, and we’re hoping, really pushing to see if we can complete it by September 16th. I know that’s a lofty goal, but we are really pushing. If not, definitely we want to complete it by this year.”

He even cited a price tag of “maybe about $4 million,” claiming the goal was to transform it into a “tourist attraction.”

But now, in early 2025, after years of silence and stagnation, the Prime Minister gave a drastically different update during a media interview, saying:

“We have done the stabilization work of the building… There was a pause… we are doing the procurement… We have already done a lot of the planning… So that will go forward.”

This backpedaling has enraged the public—and political commentator Ian “Patches” Liburd pulled no punches in his Straight Talk program, declaring:

“Another occasion in the rape of the government treasury to the tune of over $4 to $6 million, under the guise of constructing the R.L. Bradshaw Museum.”

Liburd added, “Work on that project came to a screeching halt almost two years ago… and when asked for an update, Terrance Michael Drew foolishly manufactured this lie.”

Liburd ended with a cutting line that has resonated far and wide:

“It is said that a liar has no memory.”

With Prime Minister Drew’s conflicting statements now under public scrutiny, many are asking:

Where is the money? Where is the museum? And most importantly—where is the accountability?

This scandal is no longer just about a delayed project—it’s about a government caught red-handed trying to rewrite reality.