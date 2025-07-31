PM DREW ADMINISTRATION FORCED TO TAKE SKN GOV’T INTO THE GAMBLING BUSINESS

From Billion-Dollar CBI Collapse to Lotto Lifeline — Is This the Last Roll of the Dice?

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 31 , 2025 — In a stunning and controversial twist, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration has officially pushed the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis into the business of gambling — a desperate pivot that many say is the clearest sign yet of an economic house in flames.

Faced with the collapse of the once-flourishing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, the stalling of a promised agricultural revolution, and the persistent decline in cruise tourism arrivals since 2019, the Drew administration appears to be grasping at financial straws with its latest move — entering the lottery business.

On July 31st, the National Assembly passed the Gaming Control (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the National Lotteries Authority Bill, 2025. These acts pave the way for a government-controlled gambling operation under the newly established National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

From Platinum to Pennies

Once considered the gold standard of global CBI programmes, St. Kitts and Nevis’s offering was a billion-dollar powerhouse. But policy missteps and haphazard reforms under the Drew administration have triggered a drastic decline. With agriculture failing to deliver and tourism stagnant, the government is now gambling on gambling to rescue its finances.

The New Economic Plan: Jackpot or Joke?

Critics are branding the move as “economic roulette,” pointing to it as a last-ditch measure rather than a visionary shift. “From sugar to passports, now to scratch cards — how far this nation has fallen,” said one regional economist. “This is no strategy; it’s desperation disguised as innovation.”

What’s in the Bill?

The Gaming Control (Amendment) Bill exempts the NLA from the burdens faced by private sector operators, including annual gaming license renewals. Prime Minister Drew defended the exemption as a “technical but necessary refinement,” insisting that oversight remains intact. Skeptics, however, argue that this opens the door for unregulated, state-run gambling and financial mismanagement.

Under the new framework:

The Gaming Commission will continue to monitor anti-money laundering and systemic risk.

The National Lotteries Authority receives multi-year licensing without annual scrutiny.

Government projections expect the lottery to generate $70 million annually.

A Shifting Landscape

Once a leader in economic innovation through CBI, St. Kitts and Nevis is now pivoting into a field long considered controversial and socially sensitive. The touted pepper industry remains nonexistent, manufacturing is minimal, and cruise tourism has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. With few options left, the Drew administration has chosen to spin the wheel.

Dr. Drew’s Defense

“This exemption is not a loosening of oversight,” the Prime Minister claimed in Parliament. “It is a refinement that recognises the statutory regime of the NLA.”

But the public is unconvinced. One downtown merchant remarked, “First, we sold passports. Now we’re selling hope. And not the kind that builds schools or pays nurses — the kind that disappears in a scratch of luck.”

Context is Crucial

The timing of this move, combined with the rapid erosion of former economic pillars, raises alarms about the government’s long-term vision. Instead of revitalizing sustainable industries or reimagining national productivity, the administration has placed its bet on a sector built on chance.

Conclusion

With the country’s flagship revenue stream in tatters and alternative industries underperforming, the Drew administration has turned to gambling — literally. Whether this move brings in the millions it promises or accelerates a deeper economic crisis remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: this isn’t leadership through vision. It’s survival through luck.