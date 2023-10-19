PM DR. TERRANCE DREW’S CABINET FAILS TO HOLD A SINGLE NATIONAL TOWNHALL MEETING SINCE TAKING OFFICE

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet have come under scrutiny for their failure to conduct a single National or Constituency Townhall Meeting since taking office in August 2022. This stark departure from the previous Team Unity Administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, which held over 100 Townhall meetings between 2015 and 2022, has left citizens longing for a return to transparent and open governance.The Townhall meetings, a staple of the previous administration, provided a vital platform for citizens to engage directly with their representatives and government ministers. It served as a beacon of transparency, allowing everyone to gain firsthand insights into the state of the nation and to voice their concerns and ideas regarding the country’s development.The absence of these crucial interactions with the public has raised questions about the current government’s commitment to open dialogue and citizen engagement. As citizens grow eager for an opportunity to directly address their leaders, many wonder when the Prime Minister and his Cabinet will reestablish this essential channel of communication. The urgency for a return to this transparent form of governance is palpable, and citizens eagerly await a response from the highest echelons of power.