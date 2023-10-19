St. Kitts-Nevis National Anderozzi “Andy” Muir Honored for Visionary Achievement at Urban Tech Gala

****Anderozzi ‘Andy’ Muir, a shining example of the extraordinary potential that emerges from St. Kitts and Nevis roots, was celebrated for her exceptional contributions at the esteemed Urban Tech Gala held in New York on October 12, 2023. This recognition stands as a testament to her outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to progress.The Urban Tech Gala, a night of philanthropy and innovation, unfolded with a splendid blend of a cocktail reception, a dynamic silent auction, captivating live performances, and an exquisite seated dinner program. This charitable event is not just about glitz and glamour; it’s about fostering opportunities for underserved youth through the transformative power of technology.Andy Muir, who once held the esteemed position of CFO at Nike’s Jordan Global and now serves as the CFO at SKIMS, exemplifies the heights that can be reached through dedication and ambition. Her journey, rooted in St. Kitts, is a story of excellence that resonates not only in our present but also in the promising future.Hailing from St. Kitts, Andy is the daughter of Delia Phillip-Esdaille and Dr. Eustace Esdaille. Furthermore, she proudly shares her lineage with the distinguished former Ambassador to the US, Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, a testament to the remarkable legacy that Andy continues to uphold.For more information on the impactful initiatives of the Urban Tech Gala, visit [urbantechbenefit.org](https://www.urbantechbenefit.org). This event stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for countless young minds to forge a brighter, tech-driven future.