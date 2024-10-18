Hazel Brandy-Williams & Zanya Wilkinson Lead Groundbreaking Launch of Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter – Empowering Future Tech Leaders!”

Successful Launch of Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter

On October 15th, 2024, the Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter celebrated its official launch, marking a historic step forward for young women in the region as they embark on a journey of technological empowerment and entrepreneurship. The vibrant event, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Center, brought together key stakeholders, students, and supporters to celebrate the beginning of an exciting initiative aimed at equipping young girls with the tools to become leaders and innovators in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The event kicked off with a series of inspiring performances, including a captivating pan rendition of the National Anthem by Junior Parris, followed by an uplifting prayer led by Rev. Stacia Christmas. Mrs. Hazel Brandy-Williams, CEO of Reach Me Corporation, then delivered an insightful overview of both the Technovation Girls program and Reach Me Corporation’s mission. She emphasized how Technovation aligns with Reach Me’s goal of empowering young women and youth through education, mentorship, and leadership development. Mrs. Brandy-Williams also introduced Reach Me Corporation’s ongoing and future projects, which focuses on uplifting the youth and women of St. Kitts & Nevis through initiatives such as photography and videography programs for women aged 18-30, as well as projects in sustainable development and youth in agriculture. Her vision is to create transformative opportunities that will have a lasting impact across the Federation.

Generous support from Platinum Sponsors, Mr. Leo Gallagher of Apsaras Nevis Ltd and Mr. Lee Jian of UandWorld LLC, played a pivotal role in making the launch possible. While Mr. Gallagher did not deliver a formal presentation, he was recognized for Apsaras Nevis Ltd’s significant contribution to the program, including providing the library space for classes and offering the use of his hotel offices and coffee shop to support the girls’ learning experience. His dedication ensures that the girls will have access to a nurturing environment where creativity and innovation can flourish.

Mr. Lee Jian of UandWorld LLC gave an engaging AI presentation, demonstrating his powerful AI tools that will be available to the students. His presentation offered a glimpse into the cutting-edge opportunities that await the girls as they embark on their Technovation journey. UandWorld’s commitment to providing job opportunities for graduates of the program further emphasized the significant, lasting impact this initiative will have on the lives of its participants.

Musical performances throughout the evening, including a saxophonist and the rendition of a local song, added a celebratory tone to the proceedings. Students from the Technovation Girls program later recited their pledge, committing to learning, growing, and innovating through the program. This moment symbolized the beginning of their journey toward becoming future leaders in technology.

Following the pledge, representatives from the U.S. Embassy took the stage, starting with Mr. Gabriel Knight, St. Kitts & Nevis Political/Economic Officer. Mr. Knight shared the inspiring story of his first meeting with Chapter Ambassador Zanya Wilkinson, the developer of the SKN Transit app, which initially captured the Embassy’s attention. He praised Zanya’s intelligence, drive, and passion for technology, noting how this led the Embassy to support the Technovation Girls initiative. Mr. Knight emphasized the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to uplifting local innovators like Zanya, whose contributions are making a transformative impact on young women in the region.

Next, Deputy Assistant Secretary Barbara Feinstein delivered a passionate address, highlighting the role of young women in addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security. She praised Technovation Girls for equipping participants with the skills and confidence to solve real-world problems and reaffirmed the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to fostering leadership and innovation among young women.

Finally, Ambassador Roger F. Nyhus took the stage to deliver his closing remarks. He expressed admiration for the girls’ courage and ambition, encouraging them to dream big and make a lasting impact on their communities and the world. In a powerful moment, Ambassador Nyhus invited the audience to join him in a Chinook Indian tradition, raising their hands in a gesture meaning “I lift you up higher than myself.” He then proudly declared the Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter officially open, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for the young women in attendance.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter represents the first step toward creating a generation of young women equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to address the challenges of the future. The launch event was a celebration of possibility, innovation, and collaboration. With the continued support of Reach Me Corporation, sponsors, and partners, the Technovation Girls program is poised to inspire a new wave of female innovators and leaders in the Caribbean.

