Congratulations Dr. Cameron Wilkinson: Named Attending of the Year in NYC Health + Hospital / Harlem

The St. Kitts Nevis Times extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Cameron Wilkinson on his latest accolade, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Since retiring from the JNF Hospital and embarking on a new journey in the United States, Dr. Wilkinson has continued to shine bright.At the prestigious 79th anniversary Surgical Residents’ Graduation Ceremony, Dr. Wilkinson was bestowed with the esteemed title of Attending of the Year by the NYC Health + Hospital / Harlem Graduate Medical Education Committee. This recognition underscores his unwavering dedication to surgical training and his invaluable contributions as a teacher, surgeon, mentor, and friend to residents.Currently serving as an Attending Surgeon and Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, Harlem Hospital, New York, Dr. Wilkinson exemplifies excellence in his field. His commitment to shaping the next generation of medical professionals and his steadfast support for their growth and development are truly commendable.As Dr. Wilkinson continues to leave an indelible mark on the medical community, his passion, expertise, and compassion serve as an inspiration to all. The St. Kitts Nevis Times proudly celebrates his achievements and wishes him continued success in his endeavors. Congratulations, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, on this well-deserved honor!