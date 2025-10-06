PLP DEPUTY LEADER WARMLY WELCOMED AT NRP CONVENTION



A show of unity and shared purpose as PLP’s dynamic Deputy Leader joins NRP’s historic 55th Convention — “Securing Our Present, Building Our Future: NRP Stronger Together.”

Charlestown, Nevis — October 6, 2025 — SKN Times News

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) contingent received a warm and enthusiastic welcome at the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) 55th National Convention on Sunday, marking a moment of unity and shared vision between two of the Federation’s most people-focused movements.

Representing the PLP were Deputy Party Leader Mr. Dameon Lawrence, National Party Secretary Ms. Petrona Thomas, Constituency #3 Chairman Mr. Marlon Brown, and Finance Committee Chairman Mr. Gary Thompson. Their attendance demonstrated a growing spirit of cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis political forces who share a commitment to advancing the people’s interests through collaboration, integrity, and development.

The NRP’s landmark 55th Convention was held under the theme “Securing Our Present, Building Our Future — NRP Stronger Together.” The event drew hundreds of supporters and party faithful who celebrated decades of service and the party’s continued vision for a better Nevis.

Deputy Leader Mr. Lawrence, known for his charisma, dynamism, and people-centered leadership, later reflected on the historic occasion, posting:

“Last evening brought the close to the Nevis Reformation Party’s National Convention 2025, under the theme Securing Our Present, Building Our Future, NRP Stronger Together. It was the party’s 55th convention — a truly significant achievement. The speakers on the day built on the position Nevis needs NRP now more than ever, painting the clear contrast between an NRP that delivers compared to the bad management of CCM. The audience was reminded how that same bad management has cost the lives of Nevisians — a reality that needs to be stopped. The People’s Labour Party was represented at the event in the persons of myself, Ms. Petrona Thomas, Mr. Marlon Brown, and Mr. Gary Thompson — a contingent present to support and celebrate NRP’s achievements and future success.”

His remarks and presence underscored the PLP’s commitment to fostering inter-island cooperation and mutual respect, rooted in a shared goal of national progress and people-first leadership.

The visit is being hailed as a symbol of unity, togetherness, and forward-thinking collaboration — qualities increasingly demanded by citizens of both St. Kitts and Nevis who yearn for competent governance, mutual respect between islands, and a renewed focus on uplifting communities across the Federation.