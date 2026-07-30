PARK HYATT ST. KITTS BOLSTERS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH FOUR SENIOR HOSPITALITY APPOINTMENTS

Marissa Diaz named Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing for Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Hyatt Regency Trinidad as luxury resort strengthens operations, commercial strategy and culinary leadership

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 30, 2026 — Times Caribbean

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of four experienced hospitality professionals, including Caribbean industry veteran Marissa Diaz, who has been named Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing for Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

Diaz brings more than 26 years of hospitality experience and a longstanding career with Hyatt, with leadership experience spanning sales, events, marketing and revenue management.

Her appointment places her at the centre of commercial strategy for two major Hyatt properties in the Caribbean, where she will oversee sales, marketing and business development initiatives aimed at strengthening brand positioning, building strategic partnerships and supporting revenue growth.

With extensive experience in the Caribbean hospitality sector, Diaz has developed a strong understanding of both luxury and full-service hotel operations. She is also described as passionate about promoting the Caribbean internationally and creating opportunities that contribute to the continued growth of Hyatt’s regional portfolio.

Diaz joins three other senior executives recently appointed at Park Hyatt St. Kitts: Jisun Song as Director of Operations, Ivan Chieregatti as Executive Chef and Haykel Cheour as Executive Pastry Chef.

General Manager Mariano Silvestri welcomed the appointments, describing them as an important new chapter for the resort.

“Jisun’s and Marissa’s proven expertise and passion for creating memorable guest experiences, combined with Chefs Ivan and Haykel’s extraordinary culinary artistry represent an exciting new chapter for our resort,” Silvestri said.

“Together, they embody the values of Park Hyatt St. Kitts – authentic hospitality, craftsmanship and care – and I am confident their leadership will further elevate the experiences we create for our guests while inspiring and developing our talented team.”

JISUN SONG TAKES CHARGE OF OPERATIONS

Song joins Park Hyatt St. Kitts with more than 15 years of international luxury hospitality experience across Europe, the United States and Asia.

Most recently, she served as Director of Operations at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, where she led resort operations and, according to information released by Park Hyatt St. Kitts, helped the property achieve some of Park Hyatt’s highest customer service scores globally for three consecutive years while maintaining strong business performance.

Her career has focused heavily on luxury resort operations, guest experience, team leadership and operational management.

As Director of Operations in St. Kitts, Song will oversee the resort’s Rooms and Food & Beverage divisions, with responsibility for guest satisfaction, operational efficiency and financial performance.

CHEF IVAN CHIEREGATTI BRINGS GLOBAL CULINARY EXPERIENCE

Italian-born Chef Ivan Chieregatti joins Park Hyatt St. Kitts with more than 18 years of international culinary leadership experience.

His career has taken him across Asia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, India, Qatar and other major hospitality markets.

His previous experience includes assignments with globally recognised hospitality brands including Hyatt, Hilton, Kempinski, Jumeirah and Rosewood.

Most recently, he served as Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Manager at Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, where he led culinary teams across five outlets.

Chef Ivan has overseen signature restaurants, banqueting operations and large-scale catering programmes and has also prepared meals for a number of internationally recognised entertainers, athletes and public personalities during his career.

At Park Hyatt St. Kitts, he will be responsible for advancing the resort’s culinary programme while introducing international experience and new dining concepts.

HAYKEL CHEOUR TO LEAD PASTRY PROGRAMME

Executive Pastry Chef Haykel Cheour brings more than 20 years of experience developed across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

Originally from Tunisia, Cheour has held positions at properties and culinary operations including Kempinski Marsa Malaz Doha, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, Chez Shibata in Japan and Printemps Doha.

His expertise includes artisan bakery, viennoiserie, plated desserts, chocolate work, confectionery and large-scale sugar and chocolate showpieces.

At Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Cheour intends to combine international pastry techniques with local flavours and ingredients, creating desserts that reflect both the luxury standards of the Park Hyatt brand and the identity of St. Kitts and Nevis.

His approach is expected to place increased focus on signature creations inspired by the destination.

INVESTING IN ST. KITTS’ LUXURY TOURISM PRODUCT

Park Hyatt St. Kitts said the appointments form part of its continued investment in experienced international talent as the resort develops its luxury hospitality offering.

The Christophe Harbour property features 124 luxury accommodations, comprising 77 guest rooms, 44 suites and three villas.

Its facilities include beachfront activities, separate adult and family swimming pools, the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary and The Island Fort by Camp Hyatt for younger guests.

The latest executive appointments come as St. Kitts and Nevis continues positioning itself within the competitive Caribbean luxury tourism market, where service quality, culinary experiences, destination marketing and strong international partnerships remain important elements in attracting high-value visitors.

For Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the combination of experienced commercial, operational and culinary leadership signals a renewed focus on strengthening the resort’s international profile while continuing to showcase St. Kitts as a distinctive luxury Caribbean destination.