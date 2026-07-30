MONROE UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS DIRECTOR KIMARAH ISAAC CELEBRATES ST. KITTS-NEVIS GRADUATE SHANIA ADAMS

St. Peter’s national earns Bachelor of Science in Public Health after balancing motherhood, work and university studies

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 30, 2026 — Times Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis national and Monroe University Director of Admissions Kimarah Isaac has highlighted the inspiring academic journey of fellow national Shania Adams, who recently graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Adams, who hails from St. Peter’s, St. Kitts and Nevis, was featured by Isaac in a heartfelt graduation tribute celebrating the determination, discipline and family support that helped her complete her university education.

For Adams, earning her degree represented much more than receiving an academic qualification.

“I wanted to create a better future for myself and my son,” Adams shared.

Her journey required her to balance the demands of university studies, employment and motherhood — a combination she acknowledged was not always easy.

“Balancing college, work, and motherhood wasn’t always easy,” she said.

There were difficult periods marked by exhaustion, uncertainty and sacrifice, but Adams said those experiences helped strengthen her perseverance, discipline and confidence.

At the centre of her motivation was her son.

“My son was my greatest motivation,” Adams said.

Every late night and every challenge became another reminder of the future she was working to create for her family, while also demonstrating to her son the importance of determination and staying committed to personal goals.

When graduation finally arrived, Adams described the occasion as an emotional milestone representing years of work and sacrifice.

“Graduation was a moment of pride, gratitude, and accomplishment because it represented years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice,” she said.

Adams also credited the encouragement of her parents, the inspiration of her son and the support of her best friend with helping her remain focused throughout her studies.

She expressed particular gratitude to God for strength during the journey.

Isaac’s recognition of Adams also placed the spotlight on another young national who has pursued higher education while managing significant personal and professional responsibilities.

Adams is now hoping her experience can encourage others who may be facing difficult seasons of their own.

“Believe in yourself, stay focused on your goals, and remember that difficult seasons are only temporary,” she said. “Keep moving forward because every step brings you closer to achieving your dreams.”

The achievement adds another proud St. Kitts and Nevis name to the growing list of nationals completing university programmes overseas and preparing to contribute their knowledge and skills to their communities and professions.

For Adams, the degree marks the end of one demanding chapter — and the beginning of another.

Her story, as highlighted by Isaac, is one of family, faith, perseverance and purpose.

Congratulations to Shania Adams of St. Peter’s, St. Kitts and Nevis, on earning her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Monroe University.