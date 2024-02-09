Outrage and Condemnation as Explorers Club Disbanded: Parents Express Outcry Against Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s Controversial Crime-Fighting Program Changes

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 9th, 2024):-In a surprising and contentious move, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has come under fire for what critics are calling unprecedented pettiness in the governance of St. Kitts and Nevis. The current administration’s decisions to disband or significantly alter successful crime-fighting programs initiated under the previous leadership are causing concern and frustration among citizens.

Inspector Rosemarie Isles Co-Founder of the Explorers Club lamenting the club leadership and the club being locked out of their club headquarters at Phillips’

Under the 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led administration, crime-fighting initiatives such as the PEACE Programme, the STEP Programme, PAP Programme, and the Explorers Club programme were launched or enhanced, leading to substantial decreases in violent crimes, including murders.

However, since assuming office, the Drew administration has made substantial changes to these programs. The PEACE Programme has been disbanded and replaced with ELEVATE, the PAP Programme has seen over 3000 beneficiaries removed, and now the Explorers Club is being replaced with a new initiative called the Police Youth Group.

What intensifies the dissatisfaction among citizens is the use of facilities and resources acquired under the previous administration for the Police Youth Group, while members and leaders of the disbanded Explorers Club are not allowed to use their own facilities. This has particularly angered parents of the over 1500-strong Explorers group that covered various areas throughout the country.

The disbandment of the Explorers Club is viewed by many as a blatant and petty action by the new Prime Minister and his administration. This move is widely condemned as an outrage, especially considering the positive impact the Explorers Clubs had on the community. These clubs ran after-school programs, organized field trips and camping opportunities during school holidays, and focused on cadet parade and drill to build discipline and camaraderie.

Explorers Club was also approved as a youth diversion program and had secured partnership support from at least 2 external Universities.

The program is the brainchild of Mr Osmond Petty and Inspector Rosemarie Isles who were champions of this social engagement which excited much interest by our schools and wider society.

Flyer for newly introduced POLICE YOUTH CLUB which will likely replace the EXPLORERS Club

With 13 clubs throughout the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis now seemingly disbanded and replaced by the Police Youth Group, citizens are expressing their dismay and calling for transparency and accountability in the government’s decision-making processes. The controversy surrounding these changes raises questions about the future direction of crime-fighting initiatives and community programs under the current administration.