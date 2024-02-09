Minister Samal Duggins Misleads the Nation as 96-Page Agricultural Transformation Strategy Plan from Team Unity Administration Emerges

Minister Samal Duggins continues to be under heavy scrutiny this time for allegedly misleading the public regarding the state of the agricultural plans inherited upon taking office. Contrary to his statements that he met no plan it has been revealed that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis had the most comprehensive Agricultural Transformation and Development Growth Plan ever in place, documented in a 96-page strategy presented in June 2022.

The plan, officially titled the “St. Kitts and Nevis Agricultural and Transformation Growth Strategy 2022 to 2031,” was crafted by an expert team led by Timothy Williams from the FAO. The team included Farmer Daniel Authorton, Aisha Howell, Kyle Flanders, PS Ron Dublin-Collins, Huey Sargeant, Dr. Tracey Challenger, Randy Elliott, and Dr. Marc Williams. Assistance and input were also provided by Jose Bedeau Valls, Ruth Martinez, and Ana Posas Guevera from the FAO, along with contributions from farming and fishing stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing challenges faced by the agri-food systems post the closure of the centuries-old sugarcane industry in 2005. It outlined ambitious goals across five impact areas: Agricultural Productivity and Income Growth, Food Import Reduction, Food and Nutrition Security, Decent Employment and Livelihoods, and Sustainable Ecosystems.

Despite Minister Duggins’ claims that he found no plans in place, the document paints a different picture. The strategy, developed through a participatory process involving consultations with various stakeholders, interviews, and townhalls with hundreds of farmers and fishers, aimed at guiding the transition to a more productive, competitive, sustainable, and resilient agri-food system over the next decade.

The controversy has raised questions about the transparency of the government’s communication and the accuracy of information provided to the public. As accusations of misleading statements swirl, citizens are calling for accountability and clarity from Minister Duggins and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources.