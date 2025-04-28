ST. KITTS-NEVIS CBI UNIT SNAGS TWO MAJOR AWARDS AT CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT SUMMIT — BUT PM DREW A NO-SHOW!

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – April 27, 2025

In a moment of international recognition for St. Kitts and Nevis, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) proudly secured two prestigious awards at the 7th Annual Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2025. Yet the victory was marred by glaring political absences — and overshadowed by the deeper struggles plaguing the once-thriving CBI program.

Despite winning the Efficiency in Processing Time Award and the Heritage Excellence Award, questions loom large over the future of the programme, which has faced a series of high-profile controversies, operational failures, and dramatic declines in recent years.

Where Was PM Drew?

While the CIU team collected accolades, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew — who has spearheaded recent reforms of the program — was nowhere to be found, skipping the event entirely.

Instead, the awards were accepted by His Excellency Executive Chairman Mr. Calvin St. Juste, who received the honors from Stachio Williams, CEO of event organiser OPEN Interactive.

In a pre-recorded statement, Prime Minister Drew congratulated the CIU, stating, “These awards affirm that our focus on security, integrity, efficiency, and innovation continues to set us apart globally.”

Yet many in the regional investment community couldn’t help but note the symbolic absence — with leadership missing from one of the Caribbean’s biggest investment showcases.

Triumph Against a Troubled Backdrop

While the awards celebrate the operational efficiency and historical legacy of the Federation’s CBI programme, the reality beneath the surface tells a far less flattering story:

Over 50% drop in passport application volume since mid-2023.

Exit of the former CEO, triggering instability and confusion within the Unit.

Appointment of a controversial sole benefactor to exclusive real estate offerings, raising major transparency concerns.

Widely publicized lawsuits, tarnishing the Unit’s international reputation.

Failure to refund Russian citizens whose passports were revoked amid global sanctions, exposing the Federation to potential legal and diplomatic fallout.

Widespread investor disillusionment, with reports of agents and developers turning to rival jurisdictions.

For many observers, the two awards — while deserved in areas of processing innovation and historical significance — serve as shiny distractions from a deeper crisis that continues to erode investor confidence and undermine the Federation’s hard-earned reputation.

CIU’s Operational Excellence Still Recognized

Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste highlighted the achievements of his team, stating that the awards were the result of a “shared vision and relentless execution.”

He credited the new Saturn platform, which revolutionized the application tracking process with real-time updates, as a major step forward in digital innovation.

Efficiency in Processing Time Award

Heritage Excellence Award

Indeed, the operational improvements inside the CIU are noteworthy — even as external controversies swirl around the program’s management and public perception.

A Nation at a Crossroads

St. Kitts and Nevis still holds the distinction of being the birthplace of the global investment migration industry.

Yet without strong, steady political leadership and a return to the founding principles of transparency, rigor, and credibility, industry insiders warn that even the most prestigious awards will not be enough to reverse the Federation’s decline in the highly competitive global CBI market.

The world is watching. Investors are cautious. The time for superficial celebration is over — what’s needed now is real leadership and real reform.

CIU WINS — BUT CBI STRUGGLES TO SURVIVE.

#LeadershipVacuum

#CBIControversy

#FixTheFoundation

#AwardsAmidChaos

#StKittsNevisCBIUnderPressure